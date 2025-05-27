Zander Hodgson Serves Heat on Insta—and Heart in His Love Story

By now, chances are you’ve seen Zander Hodgson pop up in your social media algorithm like a flirtatious breeze off the Pacific—shirtless, smiling, and giving you the sudden urge to take a hike. Literally. He’s gay, British, and built like the love interest in a queer beach movie that never got greenlit but definitely should have. It’s not a bad thing. In fact, we firmly believe the internet should give us more of him. The world’s heavy enough; let the man run around naked.

With his sun-bleached surfer hair, persuasive grin, and a tan that screams “I forgot SPF because I was too busy being gorgeous,” Hodgson has the energy of that guy in your group chat who responds to “wyd” with a shirtless mirror selfie—and you’re not mad at it.

If you’ve caught his content, chances are you’ve also caught glimpses of his partner-in-crime, Troy Pes. Together, these two seem to exist in a permanent state of golden-hour lighting and gentle PDA. And for reasons best left to them (but very much appreciated by us), they really like flashing their bottoms. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it. If you’ve both got it, schedule a coordinated posting strategy.

We originally covered this power duo back in 2018, when they went Instagram-official. In a post that could melt the coldest of dating app-induced hearts, Hodgson shared a photo of himself carrying Pes on his back and captioned it with all the soft-boy sweetness we crave:

“So proud to be posting this today,” he wrote. “We took this on a hike in Malibu and it’s one of my favorite shots of us. Just in the moment, in love and loving life.”

That’s not just a caption—that’s a gay Hallmark card waiting to happen.

Now, for those with curiosity and perhaps a credit card at the ready, yes—Hodgson has an OnlyFans. As for what’s on there? We don’t know. Honestly, we’re torn between finding out and letting it remain a mystery like a modern-day Pandora’s box with better lighting and tasteful nudity. Either way, the man is a visual poem whether he’s half-dressed or fully clothed (which, let’s face it, is rare).

But beyond the thirst traps and sun-soaked couple selfies, there’s something refreshing about Hodgson and Pes. They exude an unbothered kind of joy—a reminder that queer love can be beautiful, goofy, sun-drenched, and a little cheeky (literally). In a world full of carefully curated images, their vibe is less “influencer” and more “we actually like each other, and also, here are our butts.”

And honestly? That’s the kind of content the gays deserve.