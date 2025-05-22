Cue the music because yes—it’s gonna be May, but more importantly, it’s been ten whole years of love, laughter, and baby dragons for Lance Bass and Michael Turchin!

Photo Credit: Lulu California Bistro (Instagram)

Advertisement

In a world where celebrity romances flicker like flashbulbs, Lance and Michael have done more than just beat the odds—they’ve become a shining example of what queer love, commitment, and family can look like. Happily married since 2014 (yes, a whole decade!), the couple just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary—and they’re doing it in style with a beautiful cover feature for Love Inc.

RELATED: Hotties Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Sweet, Sexy and Funny Moments

The timing couldn’t be sweeter. Their milestone doesn’t just mark a personal anniversary—it also closely aligns with the anniversary of federal marriage equality for same-sex couples. As Lance shared with Love Inc.,

“It’s a powerful reminder of the love we fought for, the progress we’ve witnessed, and the future we’re building together—not just as husbands, but as dads.”

Advertisement

That’s right—dads! In 2021, the couple welcomed their adorable twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, into their world, referring to them lovingly as their “baby dragons.” (Honestly, if that’s not the cutest parenting nickname ever, we don’t know what is.)

But their journey to parenthood wasn’t exactly a fairy tale—it was a testament to their strength, patience, and unshakable bond. The couple endured years of heartbreaking setbacks: failed attempts, emotional letdowns, and the challenge of finding the right egg donor. In fact, it took ten egg donors before they finally got their happy ending. Several times they received the news they were expecting, only to have complications shatter those dreams. But then came Violet and Alexander—two bundles of joy that made every difficult step worth it.

Advertisement

Now, their social media feeds are filled with sweet family moments, playful banter, and glimpses into their very real, very relatable journey as husbands and dads. Whether it’s a family Halloween costume reveal (spoiler: it’s always iconic), a throwback to their NSYNC days (Lance, obviously), or a moment of quiet gratitude, their love continues to inspire thousands of followers.

Advertisement

And why wouldn’t it? They’re charming, hilarious, and head over heels in love—ten years in and still going strong. Their love story isn’t just one for the books; it’s one for the history books.

So as we raise our metaphorical glasses (or literal ones, if you’re already toasting them from home), we say: Happy 10 years, Lance and Michael! You’ve shown the world that love wins, family comes in many beautiful forms, and yes—it’s always gonna be May.

REFERENCE: Love Inc Magazine