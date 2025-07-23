13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Has 1 Big Reason to Swoon

Brandon Flynn is making me feel inadequate and that I need better taste in swimwear.

The 31-year-old, who originally hails from Florida, lit social media on fire this week with a new shirtless photo posing in nothing but a baby blue speedo. Looks like he’s trying to put out his own hotness with a quick dip in the pool.

Is Brandon tall? I feel that he’s tall. I also enjoy the messy hair, the collar bones (is that weird?), the big hands, touches of muscle in the chest and abdomen, the long legs… and obviously the way he fills out the little blue speedo.

Let’s take a minute – or, like, ten – to gaze upon his beauty.

Brandon Flynn has worked predominantly as a professional actor since 2016. Although he’s appeared in television shows like Ratchet and True Detective as well as the reboot of horror series Hellraiser, his biggest claim to fame is as a Netflix star thanks to 13 Reasons Why. Flynn co-starred in all 49 episodes as Justin Foley from 2017 to 2020.

Brandon Flynn is also a model and theatre star. He’s worked mostly Off Broadway, and currently he’s performing in Spirit of People at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. To his credit, Brandon also released a song in March, titled Rather Be Lonely, with Gallipony & DJ Failure. And with such a hot speedo photo, I don’t think he’ll ever be lonely again.

Brandon Flynn came out as gay in September 2017. He married Canadian director Jordan Tannahill in October 2024. They’re definitely defining the term power couple.

Who’s next for Brandon Flynn?

As highlighted last week by fellow Instinct Magazine writer Isabelle, Flynn will play James Dean in a biopic about the late actor’s life – especially the intimate details about a widely rumored gay romance.

Are you a fan of Brandon Flynn? Did you watch him in 13 Reasons why? Are you excited to see him in the upcoming James Dean movie? Most importantly, what do you think about his speedo photo? Because, yeah, it’s pretty amazing.