Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Saint Laurent’s Latest Obsession—And Ours Too

In this week’s edition of “Hot Men in Even Hotter Clothes,” Aaron Taylor-Johnson is back to bless your timeline—this time wrapped in Saint Laurent and some serious ‘70s shag energy. Yes, gays, it’s happening. And no, we are not emotionally prepared.

The British actor—long admired by queer cinephiles for his blend of smolder and sensitivity—is the face (and hair, and everything else) of Saint Laurent’s Men’s Winter 2025 collection. Shot by the ever-iconic Glen Luchford and styled under the masterful eye of creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the campaign is giving: erotic poet, aging rock star, tender vampire, moody lover—you decide.

Advertisement

RELATED: Throwback to When Aaron Taylor-Johnson Broke the Internet

The look? Imagine a louche, soft-lit fever dream: think silk shirts open just enough, dramatic flares, tailored overcoats, and that new hairstyle—yes, that mop of shaggy, honeyed 1970s hair—that makes him look like the lovechild of Mick Jagger and a vintage Gucci ad. You can smell the Bergamot and broken hearts.

Advertisement

But this isn’t just about fashion. (Okay, it’s mostly about fashion.) The accompanying campaign video is a moody, sensual visual poem. Luchford, also known for his brooding collaborations with Prada, lingers on Taylor-Johnson in intimate shots against natural backdrops. It’s part fashion film, part art house fantasy, all soft sighs and stare-offs. The man even makes standing still in a forest look like foreplay.

According to the press release, the campaign “invokes an imaginary conversation between youth’s reckless fervor and the calm wisdom that can only be attained through lived experience.” Translation? It’s giving chaos daddy meets therapy chic—and we’re here for it.

Advertisement

Oh, and for those with an appreciation for queer-coded art history, there’s more. The campaign quietly nods to the legacy of Robert Mapplethorpe, the legendary American photographer who once shot a campaign for the house back in 1983. As the release states, “The legendary American photographer Mapplethorpe, who applied his indelible blend of cool eroticism and classicist composition to shoot a campaign for the house in 1983, is the unspoken through line referenced.” The whole thing pulses with Mapplethorpe’s signature tension: “between flesh and fabric, rigor and softness, humor and severity, convention and rebelliousness, strength and vulnerability.”

It’s that particular tension—saintly silhouette versus sinful gaze—that makes this collection not just wearable, but worship-worthy. Every look is a flirtation. Every frame is a tease. It’s style with a knowing wink—and we see you, Saint Laurent.

RELATED: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Flexes Eight-Pack Abs on ‘The Fall Guy’ Set

Advertisement

Bottom line: Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn’t just wearing clothes—he’s narrating your gay coming-of-age fantasy. Saint Laurent’s Winter 2025 campaign is a velvet-clad fever dream, and we are happily lost in it.

So turn down the lights, light a clove cigarette (or at least pretend to), and hit play on the short film. We promise—it’s worth it.

Source: Hypebae