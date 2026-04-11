Air Fresheners Turning You Gay? The Wild Theory You Won’t Believe

In the world of oddball theories, some might argue that it takes a very special kind of imagination to connect car air fresheners with sexual orientation. But here we are—again—talking about a conservative podcaster’s claim that air fresheners can turn you gay. No, seriously.

RELATED: Minneapolis Gay Bathhouses—The 38-Year Ban May Finally End

This time, it’s Alex Clark, a “wellness activist” (if you can call it that), spicing things up on the Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly. In a now-viral clip from July 2025, Clark passionately declares, “Your car air freshener is turning you gay!” As if that wasn’t enough, she continues to say the fresheners are “depleting you of testosterone” and “wrecking your hormones,” which—let’s be honest—sounds like an unscented version of a conspiracy theory on the brink of total olfactory absurdity.

RELATED: Celebrity Approved Fragrances That’ll Turn Heads (and Hearts)

The Great Uber Debate

It’s hard to imagine someone telling an Uber driver, “You realize those air fresheners are turning you gay,” and expecting any other response than, “Um, what?” But that’s exactly what happened, according to Clark. She recounts how, after making her bold pronouncement, the driver immediately tossed his “pack of trees” (we assume she means the iconic air freshener) into the trash, thanking her for the unsolicited advice. And in Clark’s mind, she was just saving that man’s balls.

There’s no word yet on whether he felt any more manly after ditching the little tree. But let’s just say, if this “testosterone depletion” theory is valid, I’m sure we’d all have to rethink our entire lives.

No Medical Expertise, But Lots of Opinions

It’s worth noting that Clark doesn’t have a medical degree or any background in biology. In fact, her résumé includes a stint in radio and some time spent at Ivy Tech Community College. So maybe it’s not the best place to turn for hormone-level advice, especially when the whole “testosterone depletion” thing has no scientific basis.

Despite the lack of evidence, Clark persists with the notion that artificial fragrances are ruining everything from our hormones to our fertility, with no clear connection between fragrances and a person’s sexuality. But hey, why let facts get in the way of a great story, right?

Luke Hamnett’s Ironic Air Freshener Removal

Naturally, this controversial clip didn’t go unnoticed by comedy creators, especially not by Luke Hamnett, a gay influencer known for his sarcastic humor. Hamnett saw the clip and, like any reasonable person would, decided to take action. In his own video, we see Hamnett in his car, pulling off a yellow air freshener from his rearview mirror with a shocked expression. Then, in true comedic fashion, he chucks it out the window, dramatically declaring, “I am shocked, I can’t believe all this time I’ve been gay because of this.”

He even goes as far as to drop his voice several octaves, leaning out the window to say, “Alright darling, get your f****** t*** out,” channeling the perfect parody of how gayness apparently works in Clark’s mind.

Taking This With a Grain of Scented Salt

At the end of the day, there’s no scientific basis to the claim that air fresheners, or any kind of artificial fragrance, can change someone’s sexual orientation or hormone levels. While Clark’s passion for “wellness” may be commendable, her theory is, shall we say, in the realm of pure fantasy.

So, for those of us who enjoy a little freshener now and then, rest assured: no, your car’s pine-scented air freshener won’t turn you gay. But if it does make you feel a little more fabulous, you might just have Luke Hamnett to thank for pointing out the obvious.

SUGGESTED: Infatuated AI Review: The Virtual Boyfriend App Changing Gay Dating