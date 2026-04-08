Celebrity Approved Fragrances That’ll Turn Heads (and Hearts)

While it’s not uncommon to see Hollywood men featured in fragrance campaigns—hello, Adam Driver in his viral centaur moment for Burberry—most of them aren’t just spritzing on any old perfume. They wear scents they genuinely love. So whether you’re on the hunt for your new signature scent or picking out a Valentine’s gift that’s sure to impress, why not pick a fragrance that’s been tried and tested by your favorite celebs?

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Celebrity-Approved Fragrances

Picking a new perfume is like entering a serious relationship. It’s a big commitment—you need something that represents you, that feels right, and that lasts. That’s why going with a celebrity-approved fragrance is an easy win. These stars have already done the work, so you can just follow their scent (pun intended). If it’s good enough for Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds, and Harry Styles, it’s good enough for you, right?

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Here’s a rundown of some celebrity-approved perfumes that’ll have you smelling like you’ve got it all together (even if you’re still figuring it out).

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Rihanna’s Fenty Eau de Parfum is as iconic as she is. This fragrance is bold, sweet, and totally unforgettable. Celebs like Lil Nas X and Jim Parsons have all gushed about how amazing Rihanna smells, and when she dropped her own fragrance, it was basically a must-have. If you want to smell like success (with a touch of Rihanna’s magic), this one’s for you.

Notes: Magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose

Vibe: Bold, floral, sweet, and completely addictive. Just like RiRi herself.

Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique

If you’re after a fragrance that feels like a breath of fresh air, look no further than Fleur Narcotique. This one is all about light, floral freshness—like spring bottled up. Hailey Bieber swears by this scent for its versatility, making it a perfect pick for both everyday wear and special occasions. It’s a fragrance that’s effortless but still leaves a lasting impression.

Notes: Lychee, jasmine, peach, musk, amber

Vibe: Fresh, fruity, floral, and just a touch sexy. Hailey Bieber-approved.

Creed Green Irish Tweed

Green Irish Tweed is a classic that stands the test of time. With a fresh, crisp blend of peppermint, lavender, and oakwood, it’s like stepping into a lush Irish meadow. Originally created for Cary Grant, this fragrance is still a favorite of Hollywood icons like George Clooney and Pierce Brosnan. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to smell effortlessly sophisticated, with just the right touch of rugged charm.

Notes: Peppermint, lavender, sandalwood, oakmoss

Vibe: Fresh, herbaceous, and earthy. Like a crisp walk through the countryside.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille is a fragrance that’ll make you feel like the ultimate boss. It’s spicy, warm, and totally seductive—perfect for those days when you want to turn heads. Whether you’re stepping out for date night or making a bold statement, this fragrance won’t disappoint. It’s no surprise that celebs like Hudson Williams and Tom Brady are all about this one.

Notes: Tobacco leaf, vanilla, ginger

Vibe: Spicy, warm, and comforting with a touch of sophistication.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo’s Santal 33 is the fragrance you wear when you want to feel effortlessly chic yet rugged. With smoky wood, sandalwood, and leather, this unisex scent has that perfect balance of warm, earthy richness and luxury. Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, and Sophie Turner swear by it, so you know it’s a winner.

Notes: Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, smoky wood alloy, leather accord

Vibe: Warm, spicy, woody, and rustic. Like you just stepped out of a luxe western.

Creed Aventus

If there’s one fragrance that screams “success,” it’s Creed Aventus. This scent is a powerhouse, blending fresh fruity notes with woodsy undertones for a sophisticated vibe. It’s a favorite of many, from Mario Lopez to Usher, and it’s the perfect scent if you want to feel like you’ve arrived.

Notes: Lemon, pink pepper, pineapple, cedarwood

Vibe: Woody, fruity, and fresh—a classic that works for any occasion.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

For when you want to feel luxurious and a little mysterious, Tom Ford’s Black Orchid is the way to go. This fragrance blends rich floral notes with earthy patchouli, creating a deep, seductive scent that lasts for hours. It’s been a favorite of John Legend and is perfect for when you want to make a lasting impression.

Notes: Black truffle, bergamot, black orchid, noir gourmand accord, patchouli

Vibe: Warm, floral, and decadent. The scent of luxury.

Ex Nihilo Blue Talisman Eau de Parfum

Looking for a fragrance that brings good vibes? Blue Talisman is said to bring luck, and it’s got a fresh, uplifting scent to match. Travis Kelce, known for his superstardom on the football field, shared his love for this fragrance, calling it his favorite. With notes of mandarin, pear, and ginger, it’s the perfect fragrance for those who want to smell amazing while attracting a little bit of good fortune along the way.

Notes: Bergamot, ginger, mandarin, pear, musk

Vibe: Fresh, light, and lucky—like a charm in a bottle.

Tom Ford White Suede Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford’s White Suede is the perfect balance of warm and spicy without being too floral or sweet. With notes of saffron and suede, it’s refined and comforting all at once. NBA star Dwyane Wade loves it, and it’s easy to see why. This fragrance makes you feel sophisticated and subtly sexy.

Notes: Suede, saffron, musk

Vibe: Warm, spicy, and refined. Like a cozy embrace with a little swagger.

Smell Like A Star

From bold and powerful to fresh and subtle, these celebrity-approved fragrances are sure to help you find your signature scent. Whether you’re looking to turn heads or just want to feel like a star, these perfumes have you covered. Smell like success, and who knows—you might just leave a little bit of that celebrity magic behind with every spritz.

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Source: PageSix and Vogue