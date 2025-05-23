André Lamoglia Is the Calvin Klein Fantasy You’ve Been Thirsting For

There are certain cosmic alignments in life that just make sense: peanut butter and jelly, Cher and a farewell tour, André Lamoglia and a waistband that reads “Calvin Klein.”

The Brazilian heartthrob and Élite alum is back, and this time he’s in nothing but his skivvies and a smirk, starring in Calvin Klein Brasil’s latest denim campaign shot by photographer Fagner Soares. Is it groundbreaking? No. Is it essential? Absolutely.

Following in the illustrious (and tight-fitting) footsteps of Bad Bunny and Cooper Koch, Lamoglia is out here doing God’s work — shirtless under a denim jacket, jeans unbuttoned, briefs in full tease mode. One might say he’s breathing new, sweaty life into the phrase denim daddy. Or, as Calvin Klein might put it, peek-a-boo!

The shoot, a delicious mix of nostalgia and thirst trap, throws it back to Brooke Shields’ infamous 1980 Calvin ads — minus the controversy, plus some very adult abs. The vibe? If Zoolander had an “actually gay and emotionally available” reboot, Lamoglia would already have the role locked down.

Soares, who clearly understood the assignment, shared more shots of Lamoglia serving gay gym fantasy realness in a bicep-hugging tank and logo-laced jeans. It’s the kind of imagery that makes you pause mid-scroll, consider your self-worth, and whisper “same” to a thirst comment from a stranger.

This isn’t Lamoglia’s first rodeo in the house of Klein. He first stripped down for the brand in 2023, and it’s clear the pairing isn’t just photogenic — it’s iconic. The man has good genes and good jeans.

And if you’re wondering whether he’s just another pretty face (and torso, and everything else), Lamoglia’s also been putting in work on screen. He recently wrapped filming Os Donos do Jogo (The Owners of the Game), a gritty Netflix drama where he plays a rising mafia boss in Rio’s gambling underworld. The character? Villainous. The vibe? Power-hungry zaddy. The timing? Impeccable.

It’s worth noting: while Lamoglia has portrayed queer characters — most memorably Iván in Élite, whose tender, complicated romance was a highlight of the show — he has not publicly identified as gay. And that’s okay. His performances have still made him a beloved figure in LGBTQ+ spaces, and he’s been vocal about the importance of queer representation on screen. But admiration doesn’t require assumption — just appreciation.

No premiere date has been announced yet for Os Donos do Jogo, but while you wait, feel free to respectfully (or not) study every pixel of Lamoglia’s Calvin campaign. Thirst isn’t a sin. It’s a calling.

Because in this house, we support the arts. And by “arts,” we mean abs — especially when they come wrapped in designer denim and queer-coded longing.