Andy Cohen Has Leg For Days in Sexy New Summertime Snap

Andy Cohen gave his fans millions of reasons to be excited thanks to his latest Instagram pic that was posted on Wednesday, July 15.

The 52-year-old reunited with longtime pal and former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel in the pic where one thing was glaringly obvious. Andy has got some killer legs!

And yes, Bethenny looked great as well in her green and black bikini, but Andy’s short shorts kind of stole our attention for a hot second.

Also fans think that he’s trying to bring her back onto RHONY which would be great if we could only get a couple of more moments like the ones below.

The father-of-one for some reason can’t seem to keep his pants on lately and we aren’t complaining. He hosted The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion in just his boxer briefs earlier this year where his bulging leg muscles were once again on display.

He also posed in just a fluffy robe while hosting Watch What Happens Live at home where, well, there appeared to be a big indent. Thanks for the memories so far, Andy.