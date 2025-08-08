Get Ready to Sweat: Antoni Porowski’s Latest Look Is Hot in Every Way

Look, we’ve all been there—scrolling through Instagram, caught in the gravitational pull of a shirtless Antoni Porowski, effortlessly flexing those chiseled biceps, and suddenly wondering, “Is he the daddy we’ve all been dreaming of?” Spoiler alert: Yes. Whether he’s stunting on the red carpet or dropping thirst traps on the ‘Gram, Antoni knows how to turn every look—while serving up some serious muscle.

Sure, we’ve seen him dazzle in the kitchen, whipping up delicious dishes on Queer Eye, but don’t sleep on Antoni’s second gig as a fashionista and fitness enthusiast. This 41-year-old star has mastered both: cooking and looking way too good while doing it. He’s built a reputation of combining style with substance, and he’s got the kind of physique that’s hard to ignore.

Remember when Antoni modeled shirtless for the short shorts he co-designed with his trainer? Yeah, we’re still trying to recover from that visual. But now, he’s back, this time teaming up with BOSS for a summer polo campaign that lets his biceps do the talking.

In the campaign, Antoni shows off the same black polo in six different looks, from office casual to poolside perfection. And let’s be real—whether it’s the bicep-baring polo or his perfectly sculpted thighs, Antoni is making versatility look hotter than ever.

And yes, in case you didn’t know—Antoni is gay. He’s always been open about it and uses his platform to speak up for the LGBTQ+ community. His authenticity and confidence have made him a beloved figure in the queer world, and he continues to represent the diverse and vibrant community with every move.

Beyond the fashion world, Antoni has been busy filming the final season of Queer Eye in Washington, D.C. alongside his equally fabulous Fab Five co-stars. Fans were hit with the news earlier this month that Netflix will wrap up the show with its tenth season, and Antoni shared an emotional reflection on the seven-year journey.

“Since I started this gig a lot has changed in culture, administrations, our production crew, and even in our own cast. Hell, I’m not even the same person I was a year ago. The only constant, other than change itself, has been our dedication to figuring out how to connect to each other despite our differences,” Antoni wrote. And let’s face it, Queer Eye wasn’t just about the makeover—it was about lifting each other up and embracing what makes us unique.

Antoni didn’t stop there. He shared, “Things are terrifying right now and I’m sad & scared af for so, so many people but I hope this last season brings you all some joy, hope and fashion inspo from my flip flops.” If you’re not feeling emotional about the end of Queer Eye, are you even human?

Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date yet for the final season, but let’s be honest, we’re watching regardless. Because whether he’s serving looks, cooking up a storm, or just being the hot, real person we’ve come to love, Antoni’s got us hooked.

Here’s to Antoni—the daddy we never knew we needed, the bicep king, and the guy who proves you can look good and be kind. May his polos always be short, his arms forever flexed, and his influence in both food and fashion continue to leave us all a little hungry for more.