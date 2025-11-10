Apple Deletes Gay Dating Apps in China

In a move that’s causing ripples of frustration and concern across the LGBTQ+ community, Apple has pulled two major gay dating apps from its App Store in China—Blued and Finka—following an order from the Chinese government. While this is hardly a new story (after all, Grindr was already delisted in China in 2022), it’s another stark reminder of the intersection between corporate policies, government censorship, and queer rights on the global stage.

The “Why” Behind Apple’s Move:

The reasoning is predictably corporate: “We follow the laws in the countries where we operate,” said an Apple spokesperson in an email to WIRED. “Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only.” Apple’s not exactly reinventing the wheel here—they’ve pulled apps before in response to governmental requests. But when the apps in question are vital lifelines for China’s LGBTQ+ community, this move raises serious questions about Apple’s commitment to human rights versus corporate interests.

Both Blued and Finka were hugely popular apps in China, with Blued being described as “not only the largest dating app for gay men in China but also in the world,” according to The China Project. With over 60 million registered users globally (as of 2021), Blued wasn’t just a dating service—it was a social network, a health resource, and a community hub for gay and bisexual men in China. Its removal is akin to pulling a cultural touchstone from a community that is already marginalized and faces increasing repression from the government.

But here’s the twist: Users who already have the apps installed can continue using them. So, if you’re a user who’s managed to dodge the censorship dragon, your app will likely still function—until it doesn’t. What’s clear is that Apple is taking the “regional storefront” approach: you can keep the app, but not if you’re in the wrong region. Blued and Finka will still be available for users outside of China, but for Chinese users, the digital door has been shut.

The Context: A Cracking Down on LGBTQ+ Content

This isn’t a random act of censorship. It’s part of a broader, deeply troubling trend of increasing government crackdowns on LGBTQ+ content and advocacy in China. While public attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community have gradually shifted toward greater acceptance, the government has moved in the opposite direction, enacting stricter censorship laws and escalating repression.

Same-sex marriage remains illegal, and LGBTQ+ people continue to lack legal protections against discrimination. Despite homosexuality being decriminalized in 1997, it wasn’t until 2001 that it was officially removed from China’s list of mental disorders. In recent years, LGBTQ+ visibility has taken a hit as the government has imposed a strict ban on queer storylines in television and film. Popular LGBTQ+ characters from shows like Friends and the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody have been deleted from Chinese broadcasts. Even the very existence of LGBTQ+ social media content has come under fire, with Chinese activists reporting locked-out accounts and deleted posts from platforms like WeChat.

The Fate of Blued and Finka

Blued, originally launched in 2012 as a Chinese-language version of the American app Jack’d, quickly evolved into a powerhouse for connecting gay and bisexual men. In 2020, the app’s parent company, BlueCity, also acquired Finka, another prominent LGBTQ+ social network aimed at younger men. With Finka’s focus on social networking and Blued’s location-based dating and livestreaming features, the duo provided crucial support for China’s queer community, offering both social connection and sexual health resources, including HIV testing.

Yet, operating an LGBTQ+ business in China isn’t without its challenges. BlueCity’s founder, Ma Baoli, stepped down as CEO in 2022, hinting at the growing difficulties of navigating the complex, often hostile terrain of LGBTQ+ rights under Chinese law. Blued’s international expansion, under the name HeeSay, allowed it to continue supporting queer people outside China, but its future in the country itself looks increasingly precarious.

The Tech Giant’s Dilemma

The Apple decision highlights the ongoing struggle tech companies face when operating in regions with conflicting values. It’s not the first time Apple has been accused of bending to the will of oppressive regimes, but the question remains: at what point does a company’s desire to stay profitable conflict with its responsibility to stand up for human rights? While Apple has taken public stances on LGBTQ+ rights in places like the United States, its decisions in China show the difficult line it must walk to continue operating in one of the world’s most profitable markets.

For now, it’s business as usual for Apple in China—except that the visibility of LGBTQ+ apps has taken another hit. In a country where basic rights for queer people are still evolving, this kind of corporate complicity might feel like another punch in the gut for the LGBTQ+ community.

Looking Ahead: What Does This Mean for the Future?

The removal of Blued and Finka is a reminder that, for all the progress the LGBTQ+ community has made in terms of visibility and acceptance, many countries—especially China—are still fighting hard to suppress queer identities in the digital and public spheres. Apple’s stance shows how complicated the world of international tech and human rights can be, especially when economic pressures outweigh ethical ones.

For Chinese LGBTQ+ people, apps like Blued and Finka were not just platforms for dating or chatting—they were vital lifelines to a larger global community. While the future of these apps in China remains uncertain, the impact of their removal will undoubtedly be felt deeply. For now, the community’s resilience will continue, as will the fight for greater freedoms, both online and offline.

In the end, though, it’s important to remember: where there’s a will, there’s a way. LGBTQ+ communities around the world have always found ways to connect, share, and support one another, and China’s latest digital crackdowns won’t change that. But for Apple, one has to wonder—how long can they keep caving in the name of “local laws,” before their own corporate values are called into serious question?