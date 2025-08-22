Ari Shapiro Says Goodbye to NPR: The End of an Era

Ari Shapiro, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered, has announced he will leave the network after 25 years. His departure at the end of September 2025 marks the end of an era for the beloved program. Shapiro’s journey from NPR intern to one of the most recognized voices in public radio has been nothing short of remarkable, and for many, his decision to step away brings both pride and nostalgia.

But despite the timing amid political challenges—like the Trump administration’s push to defund public broadcasting—Shapiro made it clear that his exit is not a reaction to these issues. “My decision to move on has nothing to do with the challenges facing public radio, the news media, or the country,” he wrote. “Those are real and profound, and I plan to continue engaging with them in meaningful ways.”

For Shapiro, leaving NPR is more about personal growth and the joy of telling stories. “It has been a wild privilege to spend 25 years at NPR. After a decade as host of All Things Considered, I’ve decided to move on at the end of September,” he shared. His voice became a fixture of trust, empathy, and nuanced reporting over the years, with a commitment to amplifying diverse perspectives—including those of gay communities.

A Voice for Gay Visibility

Shapiro’s presence on national radio was more than just professional; it was deeply personal. As one of the few openly gay journalists on mainstream platforms, Shapiro brought gay visibility to the forefront. His work was a testament to what it means to hold space for authenticity in media—something that continues to resonate with LGBTQ+ listeners who saw in him both a role model and an advocate.

Shapiro didn’t just cover gay issues; he lived them. His visibility as an openly gay journalist meant that LGBTQ+ voices found a home on his airwaves—whether through interviews, stories, or his participation in community events. For many, Shapiro embodied what it means to lead with both integrity and pride.

The Shifting Landscape of Public Media

Shapiro’s decision to leave comes at a time of great uncertainty for public broadcasting. The financial pressures brought on by political changes, including cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, have left NPR and its staff facing tough decisions. Still, Shapiro remained resolute in his belief in the power of public radio. “The work of public radio is more important today than it has ever been,” he said in his farewell. “I intend to continue supporting it, and I hope you will too.”

Edith Chapin, NPR’s acting chief content officer, praised Shapiro’s work, saying, “We’re excited to see what Ari does next as he embarks on creating more of his own work.” Shapiro’s contributions are undeniable, and NPR will continue to benefit from his legacy, even as he moves on.

What’s Next for Shapiro?

While Shapiro hasn’t shared specific plans for his next steps, his departure doesn’t mark an end to his influence. His legacy of inclusivity, storytelling, and journalistic excellence will continue to resonate far beyond NPR. As for who will take over All Things Considered, NPR hasn’t made an announcement yet, but one thing is clear: Shapiro’s impact will be felt long after he’s gone.

For gay audiences, Shapiro wasn’t just a journalist—he was a beacon of authenticity and leadership in an industry that often sidelines LGBTQ+ voices. As he wraps up his tenure at NPR, we can only hope that the work he did will inspire future generations of journalists to bring their full selves into the world of media.

“Thank you for listening,” Shapiro signed off. And we, in turn, thank him for giving us something worth listening to.

