When you’re Arnold Schwarzenegger and your son is White Lotus’ resident hottie Patrick Schwarzenegger, family conversations can get… unexpectedly revealing. That’s exactly what happened during Variety’s latest “Actors on Actors” interview, where the father-son duo sat down to talk shop, screen time, and, yes — full-frontal nudity.

In what might be the most delightfully awkward father-son exchange ever captured on film, Arnold didn’t hold back when bringing up that scene from The White Lotus Season 3 — you know, the one where Patrick left very little to the imagination.

“I’m watching your show, and I’m watching your butt sticking out there,” Arnold recalled, eyes wide. “And all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? This is crazy.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes about seeing his son Patrick naked on screen in ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’: “I’m watching your show, and I’m watching your butt sticking out there. And all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? This is crazy.” pic.twitter.com/okdNsYx5PE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 3, 2025

But before you cringe too hard for Patrick, don’t worry — dad had a moment of reflection.

“Then I said to myself, ‘Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and Terminator, so don’t complain about it.’” Yep, turns out this particular kind of on-screen exposure might just be hereditary. “It was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps so closely,” Arnold added with a smirk.

Beyond the, um, revealing commentary, the interview offered a rare glimpse into their dynamic — warm, witty, and full of mutual respect. They talked about their craft, the weight of legacy, and the occasionally awkward realities of being famous, hot, and frequently naked in front of a camera.

Patrick, who has been building a solid acting résumé for years, opened up about the pressure of breaking out of typecast roles. After playing one too many “bad guys,” actress Carrie Coon gave him some wise (and hilarious) advice:

“Honey, you need to find a different role next. You’re doing a really good job playing a douchebag and an asshole — and people really believe it.”

Still, don’t let the typecasting fool you — Patrick’s got serious range. With rumors swirling that he’s in talks to play Cyclops in the next X-Men series and is actively campaigning to lead Luca Guadagnino’s remake of American Psycho, he’s more than ready to show the world he’s more than just a pretty face (and body).

And honestly? We’re rooting for him. Because when your dad is the Terminator, expectations are sky-high. But Patrick isn’t just meeting them — he’s flexing past them.

Arnold Schwarzenegger beams with pride over Patrick’s performance in “The White Lotus”: “I was absolutely blown away.” #ActorsOnActors pic.twitter.com/0eO96z5Tfp — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2025

Full-frontal moments aside, it’s clear the Schwarzenegger boys aren’t just genetically blessed — they’re disciplined, driven, and, surprisingly, humble. Whether suited up for a Marvel role or stripped down for HBO, Patrick’s future looks as bold as his past performances — and we’re watching (blushingly, respectfully) every step of the way.

You can watch the full interview HERE.