Bennett and Lincoln Star in Hallmark’s First Gay Wedding

Hallmark Channel has officially made history—and no, it’s not with a new cookie-cutter Christmas movie (though we love those too). This time, it’s something even sweeter: the network’s very first gay wedding movie! The Groomsmen: Second Chances not only brings a heartwarming love story to TV but also delivers a massive win for LGBTQ+ representation.

In this landmark film, Jonathan Bennett (yes, that Jonathan Bennett—who you might know from Mean Girls and your Netflix queue) plays Danny, a man who finds the courage to admit his romantic feelings for his best friend just as he’s asked to be the best man at his wedding in the romantic setting of Greece. (Can we all take a minute to appreciate the scenery?) The film is part of The Groomsmen trilogy, which originally premiered exclusively on Hallmark+ in October 2024, and is now airing on Hallmark Channel. The entire trilogy stars the very charismatic Tyler Hynes and BJ Britt, with Second Chances winning a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV in 2024.

Bennett, who also executive produced the film, reflected on this historic milestone in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing deep gratitude for the recognition and the opportunity to create a story about love, friendship, and inclusivity. “When we set out to tell the story of friendship and love in The Groomsmen, we knew it was special. Then to be recognized by GLAAD as the Best Film of the year, still overwhelms us with gratitude,” he wrote. “We are proud that this movie is the first gay wedding movie in Hallmark history, but we are even more proud to be a part of creating a space where everyone can feel seen.”

He goes on to express his admiration for Alexander Lincoln, who plays his romantic interest in the film. And can we just say: the love between these two off-screen is palpable. Jonathan’s Instagram is basically a tribute to Alex’s talent and presence. “Alex has the thing you can’t explain, he has that ‘it factor’ that makes you love him from the moment he walks into a room,” Bennett gushed. “His acting is superbly grounded and raw and real, and it makes you lean forward in your seat to watch what he’s saying.” We’re talking a truly star-making performance here. So, if you haven’t fallen in love with Alex yet, consider this your official warning: you will.

While the praise for Second Chances keeps rolling in, there’s something even more exciting happening here: audiences are clearly ready for these kinds of stories. The movie is clearly resonating with people from all walks of life, and it’s proof that there’s a hunger for LGBTQ+ stories that are just as loveable and relatable as anything else Hallmark has to offer.

Let’s talk about the significance of all this. Hallmark is breaking down barriers—one movie at a time. In the same breath that we’ve seen Hallmark evolve from cheesy holiday rom-coms to thoughtful, inclusive storytelling, The Groomsmen: Second Chances feels like a leap forward. It’s not just about telling a love story. It’s about telling a love story that reflects the world as it is, and the world deserves to see itself reflected.

And the best part? It’s not just about Danny and Zack’s love story. It’s about a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and appreciated. Hallmark is proving that love, at the end of the day, is for everyone—and it’s about time.

As for the actors behind the love story, Jonathan Bennett and Alexander Lincoln both have their own personal connections to LGBTQ+ representation. Jonathan, openly gay and engaged to his partner Jaymes Vaughan, has long advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. Alexander, who plays the gay character of Zack, came out as “not straight” in 2023 after responding to a social media accusation of “posing as gay” while portraying a queer role. His openness about his sexuality adds another layer of depth to his performance, making the film’s historic gay wedding storyline even more meaningful.

And if there were any doubts about the chemistry between Jonathan and Alexander, their interactions off-screen are proof enough. In response to Jonathan’s glowing tribute to him on Instagram, Alexander replied with his own heartfelt message:

“Awww!! Genuinely one of my more treasured memories making these films with you, it was up there with the most fun I’ve had on a shoot AND with the most incredible people in the most incredible places, I can’t. Love love and more love!!! “

The movie debuts on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. (or, if you’re a Hallmark+ subscriber, you can watch it right now!). Get ready to fall in love with Second Chances, because this one’s got a little something for everyone—LGBTQ+ viewers included, of course.

So, if you need a reminder of what’s possible when friendship, love, and representation collide, look no further than The Groomsmen: Second Chances. History made, hearts warmed, and Hallmark… forever changed.

Just don’t forget the tissues. You’re gonna need them.

Source: JustJared and Celebrity Insider