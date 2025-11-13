BL Power Duo JossGawin: Behind the Scenes of Thailand’s Hottest Stars

In the world of Thai Boys’ Love (BL) series, where the lines between fantasy and reality often blur, Joss Way-ar Sangngern and Gawin Caskey—better known as JossGawin—stand out not only for their on-screen chemistry but for the genuine bond they’ve formed off camera. This electric connection has captivated audiences around the world, especially with their standout roles in My Golden Blood, where Joss plays the enigmatic vampire Mark and Gawin brings the human Tong to life. Their partnership on-screen has sparked waves of shipping excitement, but it’s their deep, unwavering friendship that seems to keep fans hooked the most.

In an exclusive chat with PinkNews, Joss and Gawin reflect on their journey, the global reach of Thai BL dramas, and what it means to be part of a movement that’s changing how LGBTQ+ stories are told on screen.

The Undeniable Magic of Their Chemistry in BL

For many, the undeniable chemistry between Joss and Gawin feels like something special, a connection that transcends the typical romantic drama. It’s more than just well-timed glances and stolen kisses—it’s the kind of relationship where mutual respect, shared passions, and an unspoken rhythm shine through. When asked about the fervor surrounding My Golden Blood, Gawin couldn’t have been more humble, describing their success as a product of “right place, right time.”

But Joss and Gawin’s chemistry goes beyond luck. As Gawin puts it, “My Golden Blood is basically two people falling in love. And, it doesn’t matter which gender they are, it’s a good romance story.” The beauty of their on-screen relationship isn’t confined to the LGBTQ+ community; it’s the universal appeal of love and connection. And Gawin is proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ narrative, adding, “I’m happy to be a part of the community and if someone sees us as representing the community, then I’m happy with it because I hope it’s a positive thing.”

This sentiment is echoed by Joss, who applauds the efforts of Thailand’s entertainment industry—particularly GMMTV—in normalizing LGBTQ+ stories for a broader audience. “What Thailand and GMMTV has been doing with the Boys’ Love genre has been normalizing this community,” he says. “We’re very proud to be a part of that movement, that community, and that we can show the variety and the differences, that we can be different, but still understand each other and support each other.”

In a genre that sometimes leans into stereotypes, Joss and Gawin’s portrayal stands out for its depth and authenticity. Their relationship isn’t based solely on aesthetics or fan expectations; it’s about real, tangible connection. Their friendship, it seems, is the heart of their success.

Beyond the Screen: The Friendship That Powers Their Magic

One of the things that fans can’t help but admire about Joss and Gawin is how seamlessly their off-screen friendship mirrors their on-screen chemistry. It’s no secret that Joss has long been a fan of Gawin, who’s not just a talented actor but also earned the nickname The Voice of GMMTV for his musical talents. But it wasn’t always easy—before they were paired for My Golden Blood, the duo didn’t know each other all that well.

As Gawin admits, “I feel really lucky to be working with this guy because, before My Golden Blood, we didn’t really know each other that well. To connect with him, we have a lot of things in common.” Their shared love of sports has helped build that bond, as has their ability to be themselves with one another. “We can talk about all about our stuff,” says Gawin. “We’ve been getting along really well and I’m happy that it shows on and off screen. [If] people can see that, then I’m happy, and hopefully [we have] a long way to go.”

Joss couldn’t agree more. “I’m grateful to be working with him. People start to recognise us as not just as Mark and Tong but as JossGawin. We appreciate that but, at the end of the day, what matters to me is what’s between us. Our relationship, our friendship, is what I care about the most.” For Joss, it’s about the connection they share as individuals, not just as characters or a public persona. “What matters to me is what we have, and as long as we understand each other, we have our boundaries, and hang out with each other, and we still have the same goal, same values.” This level of mutual respect, trust, and care between the two stars is perhaps the strongest reason fans continue to root for them, both on and off screen.

A Bright Future Ahead

It’s clear that Joss and Gawin have come a long way since their first collaboration. And as Thai BL continues to explode in popularity, both domestically and internationally, the pair are showing no signs of slowing down. With an upcoming project, Only Friends: Dream On, in the pipeline, Joss and Gawin are looking forward to expanding their horizons as actors and friends.

For Joss, playing a younger character in their latest project has been a fun and refreshing challenge, “It was fun to play a younger character and bring that inner child in me.” Meanwhile, Gawin’s creative aspirations are taking him beyond acting. “I really want to write my own stuff. I’ve been practicing guitar a lot, been experimenting with music. My dream is to have a studio of my own.”

And while their acting careers are just heating up, it’s the deep friendship between them that remains the solid foundation. As Gawin reflects on their journey together, “Over time, as we continued working together, I noticed that he became more flexible, both with work and with our relationship. I really appreciate that because I didn’t expect him to adapt that way. Our personalities are quite different but that’s actually what makes things work between us.”

The True Meaning of Connection

In a world where so much of media still relies on familiar tropes or surface-level portrayals of LGBTQ+ characters, JossGawin’s partnership proves that real connections can break through the screen. It’s a testament to how human relationships, in all their complexity and nuance, resonate across cultural, linguistic, and geographical boundaries.

In a genre that’s rapidly growing and evolving, Joss and Gawin’s chemistry is a milestone: proof that authenticity and connection, whether on-screen or off, can spark something that feels truly universal. As they continue their journey together, we can’t help but be excited to see where it takes them—because with this duo, the best is yet to come.

