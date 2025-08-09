Brad Goreski Is 47, Fit, and Serving the Best Thirst Traps

Brad Goreski is best known for his impeccable fashion sense, sharp critiques on Canada’s Drag Race, and his role in styling Hollywood’s elite—Demi Moore, Sofia Vergara, and Natasha Lyonne, to name a few. But let’s be honest, the true highlight of his social media presence these days isn’t just his wardrobe choices or his A-list clientele—it’s his thirst traps. And honestly, he deserves a standing ovation for them.

RELATED: Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Fashion Stylist Brad Goreski

Advertisement

At 47, the celebrity stylist has not just continued to evolve in his career; he’s also glow-upped in a way that makes us all feel seen and heard. His recent shirtless selfie sent the internet into a frenzy, not just for his defined pecs and bulging biceps but for the rugged new ’70s mustache that took things from “hot” to “oh-my-God-is-he-available?”

RELATED: Brad Goreski is Sizzling Hot in His Latest Post

“Same thirst trap, different mirror,” he captioned the now-iconic photo, oozing the kind of playful confidence that only a seasoned stylist (and a man with a well-timed mirror) can pull off.

Advertisement

Standing in front of a bathroom mirror, Goreski flexed his muscles with a subtlety that says, “Yeah, I work hard on this,” but it’s that thick mustache—equally macho and meticulous—that really pushes the photo into legendary territory. The ‘stache is less Midwestern dad and more lumberjack-meets-Hollywood-daddy. It’s a look.

Flashback 17 years, and we were first introduced to Brad on The Rachel Zoe Project. Back then, his oversized glasses, skinny ties, and twink-ish charm made him a fan favorite. Cut to 2024, and it’s clear—Goreski’s evolution has been nothing short of epic. The glow-up is real, folks. And just like fine wine, he’s only getting better with age.

Advertisement

Brad’s personal life has been just as iconic. He and his partner of nearly two decades, TV writer and producer Gary Janetti (Will & Grace, Family Guy), tied the knot in 2017, solidifying their position as one of Hollywood’s most adored couples. Their love story—complete with glamorous European vacations, stylish selfies, and those perfectly timed thirst traps—has been a picture of modern-day romance. Brad has always been open about his sexuality, and together, they make the perfect blend of love and style. They’ve become not only an LGBTQ+ power couple but also a couple that consistently serves relationship goals.

But here’s where it gets really interesting: in the last couple of years, Goreski’s style and aesthetic have shifted dramatically. We’re talking a more defined muscle tone, a touch of salt-and-pepper hair, and that now-signature mustache that screams, “I have arrived, and I’m staying.” Brad isn’t just glammed up in designer couture these days—he’s letting us see him in gym shorts, flexing those arms, and reminding us that age is nothing but a number. And the results are hot.

Advertisement

What’s incredible about Brad is that whether he’s draped in couture on the red carpet or flexing in nothing but a pair of gym shorts and a mustache, he’s always serving up a look. And honestly, isn’t that the dream? To be effortlessly fabulous no matter what?

In 2024, Brad is in his daddy era—and yes, it’s exactly what you think it is. He’s giving us dad bod goals (but like, a really fit version), and every shirtless photo is a reminder that confidence comes with age, wisdom, and maybe a little bit of mustache wax. So whether he’s oozing charm in the latest designer pieces or giving us that bathroom mirror shot, Brad Goreski is here, and he’s serving.

We’re here for it. Brad, keep the thirst traps coming. We’re ready.