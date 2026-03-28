‘Bridgerton’s’ Queer Love Story Is Coming—But Will Fans Eat It Up?

Bridgerton has never been shy about shaking up the rules of romance, but the hit period drama is about to take its boldest step yet.

After the successful run of Bridgerton season 4, a teaser trailer for season 5 confirmed which love story will take center stage next: Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). Yes, that’s right—Bridgerton is officially heading into lesbian romance territory.

Reactions have been… mixed.

But interestingly, the debate isn’t simply about the LGBTQ storyline itself. Much of the conversation is actually about how the show is adapting one of the series’ most emotional arcs from the books.

And whether audiences—especially the famously passionate Bridgerton fanbase—will fall just as hard for this pairing.

RELATED: From Fluidity to Bisexual Panic: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Brings Queer Drama

Francesca’s Story Was Always Emotional

To understand the reaction, you have to go back to the original story.

Francesca Bridgerton, the sixth sibling in the family (yes, as in the sixth letter of the alphabet), marries John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin. In both the novels and the show, their relationship is portrayed as a deeply loving and peaceful marriage. Their romance isn’t explosive or dramatic—it’s quiet, steady, and sincere.

But tragedy strikes.

Only a few years into their marriage, John suddenly dies in his sleep after suffering an aneurysm. The loss devastates Francesca and sends ripples through the extended Stirling family.

In the books, John had grown up alongside his cousin Michael Stirling, who was taken in by John’s father after his own father died. The cousins were incredibly close, almost like brothers. What John never knew was that Michael had been secretly in love with Francesca for years.

Michael hides those feelings out of loyalty and guilt, especially after John’s death. Eventually, however, he and Francesca grow closer, and their love story becomes one about healing, grief, and second chances. In the end, Michael even realizes John would have wanted them to find happiness together. Their son is eventually named after John.

Enter Michaela Stirling

The Netflix series has decided to take that storyline in a new direction by gender-swapping Michael into Michaela Stirling. The change means Francesca’s eventual love story will now unfold between two women.

For many LGBTQ viewers, the decision is exciting. Queer romances are still relatively rare in large-scale romantic dramas, especially ones with the lavish production and massive audience of Bridgerton.

But longtime fans of the books have raised concerns—not about the queer pairing itself, but about what elements of Francesca’s story might be lost in the adaptation.

Fans Are Divided

Online discussions have been full of passionate responses.

Some viewers say they welcome the gender twist and think it could open the door to a compelling new storyline. Others worry that the show might downplay key themes from the book, including Francesca’s grief and her struggles with infertility.

One fan wrote that they didn’t mind the gender swap in theory but felt the show hinted that Francesca’s love for John wasn’t as genuine as it seemed, while in the book it was.

Another viewer, who shared their own experiences with pregnancy loss and infertility, explained that Francesca’s storyline had once made them feel deeply seen. They worry that those elements could disappear if the plot shifts too dramatically.

At the same time, many queer fans are thrilled to see a lesbian romance at the heart of such a popular series.

Will Fans Love It Like Heated Rivalry?

The big question now is how audiences will respond once the story actually unfolds.

In recent years, unexpected romance fandoms have taken over pop culture. Just look at the passionate following behind the hockey romance Heated Rivalry, where many straight female fans became fully invested in the love story between Shane and Ilya. So could the same thing happen with Bridgerton?

Luke Thompson from ‘Bridgerton’ correctly guesses Hudson Williams’ iconic line from ‘Heated Rivalry’ 🤭 (via bustle) pic.twitter.com/krnkF6juzv — Hudson Williams Updates (@hudsonwupdates) March 11, 2026

Will viewers embrace Francesca and Michaela’s relationship with the same enthusiasm?

Or will fans remain divided as the show balances book canon with its new direction?

One thing is certain: when Bridgerton season 5 arrives, everyone will be watching—and the conversation around this romance is only just beginning.