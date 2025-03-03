Britney Spears Votes Yea or Nay to Millie Bobby Brown Playing Her?

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned” Ms. Britney Spears shared with her fans through social media.

Britney Spears is back in the spotlight in the best way possible! The pop icon, who has been making headlines for decades, teased fans in August 2024 about an exciting secret project with acclaimed producer Marc Platt. Now, the secret’s out—Universal Pictures is bringing Britney’s life story to the big screen, with none other than Wicked director Jon M. Chu leading the charge.

This highly anticipated biopic is based on Britney’s groundbreaking memoir, The Woman in Me, released in 2023. In it, Spears fearlessly shared her side of the story, shedding light on the years she spent under an involuntary conservatorship that started in 2008 following her public breakdown. Her legal battle to regain control of her life culminated in the end of the conservatorship in 2021, thanks in part to the powerful #FreeBritney movement. Now, her journey from child star to pop sensation to freedom fighter is set to hit the silver screen—and we need to know: who is going to play Britney Spears?

Britney Spears is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of star, making it incredibly challenging to find an actress who can capture her magic. Some fans believe Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect fit, and Millie herself has expressed interest in the role. She’s even been rumored to be subtly mimicking Britney’s look in hopes of landing the part.

However, Britney isn’t convinced. According to Daily Mail UK, Spears reportedly saw Millie’s audition tape and didn’t feel the resemblance was strong enough. Despite that, Millie remains hopeful, even saying in an interview with Access Hollywood,

“Nothing would make me happier than being able to play such an iconic, beautiful person. I leave that to the gods.”

So, if not Millie, then who? Let’s break it down!

Who Should Play Britney Spears?



Sydney Sweeney

She’s got the looks, the acting chops, and that signature mix of sweet and sultry that defined early Britney.

Sabrina Carpenter

She can sing, dance, and already embodies that bubbly pop star energy.

Chloë Grace Moretz

A powerhouse of talent with a natural charm, she could effortlessly channel Britney’s Southern roots while delivering a performance packed with depth and emotion.

Happy 28th birthday to Chloë Grace Moretz! pic.twitter.com/OxQsHayslz — CBR (@CBR) February 10, 2025

Tate McRae

Hear us out: she has the talent, the moves, and the vibe. Can you see the resemblance?

tate mcrae really locked in like she was NOT letting the SNL curse get to her this time 😭 pic.twitter.com/IDmZyTtFb1 — mae ¡ 🦇 loves tee 🔪™️ (@DRlVlNGHOME2YOU) March 2, 2025

Britney Spears has been through it all—glamour, heartbreak, resilience, and triumph. Whoever steps into those legendary shoes has a huge task ahead. So, who do you think should play Britney Spears? Drop your dream casting in the comments!

Source: Daily Mail UK