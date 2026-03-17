‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Just Got Cancelled Before It Began

Well, it’s official: the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is officially DOA. That’s right, our dreams of a resurrected Slayer have been crushed—again. And this time, it wasn’t some ancient vampire or apocalyptic showdown that put the final nail in the coffin—it was Hulu.

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Sarah Michelle Gellar Breaks the News Like a Slayer with a Heart

The big reveal came straight from Buffy herself. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who made all of our teenage hearts skip a beat in the late ’90s, took to Instagram to drop the bombshell. In a video that had us all clutching our pearls, Gellar shared that Hulu decided not to move forward with Buffy New Sunnydale. And honestly? It stings.

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“So I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me,” Gellar said, looking like she’d just killed her own vampire soul. She also gave a heartfelt shout-out to Chloé Zhao, the director behind Eternals—you know, the one who brought queerness and emotional depth to the MCU. But as much as we loved the idea of Buffy reimagined with Zhao’s vision, this reboot is more dead than Angel after that season finale.

Chloé Zhao’s Sunnydale Was the Queer Reboot We Needed… But Never Got

Zhao, who was attached to direct the reboot, also weighed in on the cancellation. Speaking to Variety at the Oscars, she threw us a few bones—erm, garlic knots—to keep our hopes alive. “Things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery,” she said. So, yeah, mystery is all we’ve got now.

While she teased the idea of possibly shopping the show to other platforms, let’s face it: we’re not holding our breath for a new Buffy anytime soon. Zhao had delivered a pilot that was reportedly shot, with a fresh cast of characters, including Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new Slayer. But even though Gellar was set to return as Buffy (in some form), it looks like New Sunnydale was just another what could’ve been moment.

What Do Dolly Parton and Buffy Have in Common? Both Had a Shot at Saving This Reboot

Here’s the plot twist we didn’t see coming: Dolly. Parton. Yes, the Queen of Country herself was one of the executive producers for this project. If there’s anything that says “queer gold,” it’s Dolly in the mix. But despite the star power behind the project, Hulu still decided to pull the plug. That’s the kind of decision that leaves us wondering if the real monster was the streaming giant all along.

The Queerest Reaction? Of Course, It’s the Fans

And leave it to the queer community to give us the most dramatic—yet spot-on—reactions to this reboot disaster. Philly Gay News editor Jeremy Rodriguez, who proudly wears the title of “professional gay,” took to Threads to express his frustration. “I read the pilot script,” he wrote. “And I can confirm you are wrong. Hope that helps.” It’s not subtle, but it’s honest—and that’s why we love him.

Meanwhile, Buffy historian and queer influencer Evan Ross Katz weighed in with his signature dramatic flair: “A stake to the heart! But the legacy lives on,” he wrote on Instagram, throwing some glitter on the wreckage. His grief over the project’s premature announcement was palpable. “Maybe they should’ve waited until it was officially greenlit,” he mused. Yes, Evan, we agree. But we would’ve waited forever if it meant this wasn’t happening.

Queer Fans: Buffy May Be Gone, But Her Legacy Is Here to Stay

So, what’s next for us? The Buffy that could have been will stay a “what if?” But for queer fans, the character’s legacy still resonates. Gellar’s Buffy changed the game for queer representation on TV—and that’s not something you can kill with a single cancellation.

We may never get to see Chloé Zhao’s vision for Sunnydale, but one thing’s for sure: Buffy will always be ours. Now let’s go watch Buffy reruns and drink our feelings away. The Hellmouth can wait for a little while longer.

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