Caitlyn Jenner’s Passport Says Male Again—Blames Not Trump

When bureaucracy decides to get personal, it usually comes with long lines, longer emails, and at least one existential sigh. For Caitlyn Jenner, it came in the form of a passport stamped with the wrong gender marker—after years of legal work to make sure every document actually reflected who she is. Speaking on Fox News, Jenner explained that despite submitting her amended birth certificate to fix the issue, the State Department sent it right back… unchanged. Efficiency, but make it stubborn.

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Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, and an Unshaken Stance

The twist? The policy behind this mix-up traces back to an executive order from Donald Trump, requiring passports to reflect sex assigned at birth—a move that’s already disrupted travel plans and sparked lawsuits across the country. You might expect at least a raised eyebrow. Jenner, however, is keeping her political stance firmly intact, saying:

“I don’t blame President Trump, I love him. But for a lot of people, this is an issue.” She doubled down with, “I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing,” and added, “I haven’t heard from him. He’s kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issues, okay?”

It’s the kind of loyalty that doesn’t even flinch when the paperwork gets… personal.

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A Letter Sent, a Reply Pending

In what feels like a plot point straight out of a very niche political drama, Jenner revealed she wrote to Trump at Mar-a-Lago two months ago. No response yet—but also, no visible frustration. Just a calm acknowledgement that, well, he’s busy. There’s something oddly serene about sending a letter into the void and not expecting it to echo back.

When Paperwork Becomes Real Life

Still, even the most philosophical takes run into practical limits. Jenner put it plainly: “I’m trying to figure out now, what is the next step to try to figure this out because as we know, even to vote now you have to have proper identification. I don’t have that.” And there it is—the moment where this stops being a talking point and starts being a real-world inconvenience with actual consequences. Travel, voting, basic identification—it all hinges on details that suddenly aren’t lining up.

The Irony Writes Itself

There’s no need to overwork the conclusion here because the situation does that on its own. A policy aimed broadly at trans Americans loops back to affect one of its most high-profile supporters, and instead of a dramatic pivot, we get unwavering support and a misplaced passport marker. Whether you read that as commitment, contradiction, or something in between, it’s undeniably a story with layers—and just enough irony to keep everyone talking.