Beloved author, teacher, and advocate Chasten Buttigieg is bringing something extra special to storytime — and this time, he’s had help from his two most adorable co-authors: twins Gus and Penelope! Their new picture book, Papa’s Coming Home, is a heartwarming, beautifully illustrated tribute to the magic of everyday life in a same-sex household.

In the story, Jojo and Rosie are bursting with excitement — their Papa’s been away on a trip, and they’re pulling out all the stops to welcome him home. With Daddy’s help, they make signs, pick flowers, bake a cake, and even pack the car with everything Papa might have missed while he was gone. But when Papa finally lands and they rush in for the biggest hug ever, there’s just one tiny hiccup: they’ve packed so much… there’s no room left for Papa in the car!

Released on May 13, 2025, and published by Penguin Random House, Papa’s Coming Home is full of heart, humor, and homecoming joy. The cover illustration is an adorable and heartfelt reflection of the Buttigieg family themselves — complete with two loving dads, two excited kiddos, and their beloved rescue dog, Buddy. It feels like a warm embrace before you even open the first page.

Photo Credit: @chasten.buttigieg

Chasten, who lives with his husband Pete Buttigieg (former presidential candidate), Gus, Penelope, and Buddy, is no stranger to connecting with families through honest, joyful storytelling. His memoir, I Have Something to Tell You, became a New York Times bestseller in both adult and young adult editions.

“A lot of books featuring same-sex couples have a moral up front. I didn’t want to read my kids a story where our kind of family meant we always had to talk about being different.” – Chasten Buttigieghttps://t.co/uvYu2E4vy8 — lori (@LoquaciousLori) May 15, 2025

With Papa’s Coming Home, Chasten celebrates the quiet magic of family — the silly, sweet, everyday moments that children will cherish and LGBTQ+ families will see themselves reflected in. As Kirkus Reviews notes,

“The author offers an affectionate portrait of the everyday domestic life of a same-sex family unit… many kids and adults will be pleased to see their experiences reflected on the page.”

Whether you’re raising your own tiny welcome committee or simply looking for a feel-good read, Papa’s Coming Home is the perfect picture book to share with your kids, nieces, nephews — or anyone who could use a little more love in their bedtime routine.