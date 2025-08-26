Christian Pastor Tries to Meet a 14-Year-Old on a Gay Hookup App

In an ironic twist of fate, a 46-year-old Christian pastor from Las Vegas is now facing legal trouble after attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old boy on a gay hookup app. Neal Creecy, the senior pastor of Redemption Church, was arrested on August 7 following a sting operation that targeted potential child predators. Creecy, who founded the church in 2018, is now at the center of a story that begs more questions about hypocrisy, religious conservatism, and society’s views on sexuality.

Creecy’s arrest was part of a larger two-week undercover operation by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with agents posing online as minors to catch would-be predators. Creecy, after exchanging sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer, confessed and resigned shortly after being released on bail. His church, which he founded, was quick to distance itself from him, with W. Don Seaborg, the president of pastoral support for Redemption Church, saying they had to “accept his resignation immediately” after he confessed.

In a tragic irony, Creecy’s story isn’t just about a man caught in the act of trying to meet a child for sex. It brings to the forefront a bizarre trend of conservative figures and outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ voices repeatedly getting caught in situations that they would typically decry. Creecy’s case mirrors the hypocrisy that has been a hallmark of conservative, particularly Christian, circles when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues.

Let’s face it: how many times have we seen this story play out? Anti-LGBTQ+ figures—whether it’s the pastor caught trolling gay apps or the politician who rails against queer rights while privately engaging in sketchy behavior—seem to make headlines more often than they would like. In fact, the Republican party, often leading the charge against drag queens, queer people, and what they deem the “sexualization” of children, has a pretty disturbing track record of their own.

Take the infamous example of a Republican Wisconsin voter, who was so concerned about child sex trafficking that he supported Trump in 2020. Yet, he was arrested in 2023 on ten counts of possessing child pornography. And let’s not forget South Carolina state Rep. RJ May (R), who was recently arrested on federal charges related to child sex abuse material. Somehow, this same group of people still seems more focused on creating moral panic around LGBTQ+ identities than actually confronting real issues within their own ranks.

So, what does it all mean?

Creecy’s resignation and arrest are only the tip of the iceberg in a wider conversation about hypocrisy within both religious and conservative communities. These communities, which often claim to be the guardians of “traditional values,” frequently betray those very ideals through their own actions. Creecy’s arrest is the latest in a long list of conservative figures who have been caught in scandals, but what is perhaps most telling is the complete lack of self-reflection on their part.

The most painful part for many, especially LGBTQ+ people, is the blatant contradiction these figures present. You can’t preach about saving children from so-called “groomers” when you’re literally sending explicit messages to a child, or worse, trying to meet them for sexual activity. But for those who’ve seen this kind of hypocrisy before, it’s not just about the failed moral compass of one man. It’s a systemic issue that touches on religion, politics, and cultural attitudes toward sexuality.

One thing is clear: the real “groomers” aren’t who they claim them to be. Time and time again, the loudest voices warning us about the “threat” of the LGBTQ+ community turn out to have some pretty dark secrets of their own. While LGBTQ+ people are living their truth, these so-called defenders of morality are busy trying to hide theirs.

It’s hard not to wonder: How many other pastors, politicians, and self-righteous moralists are out there doing the same thing in the shadows? And, more importantly, why do we still let them get away with it?

Perhaps it’s time to shine the light on the hypocrisy that runs deep within these communities, rather than continue to let them point fingers at those who aren’t living according to their narrow, antiquated view of morality.

Neal Creecy might have resigned, but the fight against hypocrisy and systemic injustice is far from over. And for those who continue to decry the LGBTQ+ community while hiding their own sins, well, the truth always has a way of coming to light.

