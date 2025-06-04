Love might not always announce itself with a bang, but when it involves two trailblazing, charming men like Dancing on Ice pro Colin Grafton and NFL history-maker Michael Sam, even a whisper can make us swoon. And after weeks of quietly brewing romance rumors, it looks like the couple has just subtly (but not really) confirmed what fans have been hoping for: love is in the air.

Photo Credit: @colin_grafton

According to Pink News, this transatlantic love story began in September when Sam slid into Grafton’s DMs—proof that sometimes, Instagram really is the new meet-cute. Things have been moving in the sweetest way since, with the duo enjoying quality time together, including a dreamy Spanish getaway (courtesy of Sam). Sun, wine, and a new flame? Now that’s how you vacation.

Two weeks ago, we reported on the whispers of their budding romance—and now Grafton himself has all but confirmed it by reposting our story to his Instagram. Quiet? Maybe. Romantic? Absolutely. In our opinion, love is best served with just the right amount of subtle flex—and maybe a little PDA for good measure.

Photo Credit: @colin_grafton’s Instagram Story

The love story feels all the more heartwarming considering both men’s journeys. Grafton publicly came out in 2024, opening up in an interview with PinkNews about dating as a gay man in the public eye. “A picnic in the park, finger-food and a nice bottle of wine, and getting to know each other on a one-on-one basis,” he described, painting a date scene so soft and romantic, we could almost hear the clink of glasses and birds chirping in the distance.

Photo Credit: @colin_grafton

Sam’s road has been more publicly turbulent. In 2014, he made history as the first openly gay player drafted into the NFL—a watershed moment that inspired millions. But with limited opportunities and little institutional support, his time in professional football was cut short. He stepped away from the sport for the sake of his mental health, becoming a powerful advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and self-care.

Photo Credit: @mikeysam52

So to see them together now—thriving, healing, and maybe falling in love? It’s more than sweet. It’s what joy after the storm looks like.

Here’s hoping this romance keeps blossoming—and that there are many more Spanish getaways (and Instagram story confirmations) to come.