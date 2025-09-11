Conan Gray’s VMAs Abs + His Performance? Chef’s Kiss!

Let’s be real: if there was a thirst category at the VMAs, Conan Gray would’ve taken home the trophy—and the after-party invite. The singer-songwriter, known for both his ethereal vocals and his eye-catching looks, practically set the internet on fire when shirtless photos surfaced of him prepping for the show. Just when you thought we couldn’t love him any more, Gray gave us a glimpse of those abs and a heaping dose of attitude.

Gay Twitter, understandably, short-circuited.

You know the moment we’re talking about: Conan, lifting his dramatic navy skirt ever so slightly, revealing just enough of his chiseled abs. It was like an art piece, except the medium was thirst. Some fans immediately swarmed, praising the artful reveal of his physique, while others, a bit more blunt, made it clear they wouldn’t mind if he revealed even more. We hear you, guys.

And the thirst didn’t stop there. Conan’s performance that night? Chef’s kiss. He delivered a dreamy, homoerotic rendition of Vodka Cranberry, gliding across the stage in a fog-filled, Shakespearean fantasy that had us wondering whether this was a performance or an invitation to join him in his personal dreamscape. With velvet accents and smoldering eyes, he turned the VMAs into a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, and we were all in the balcony waiting for him to serenade us.

But the real kicker? The rumor mill went into overdrive, speculating about his longtime friendship with actor Corey Fogelmanis. The two have been inseparable for years, sharing everything from Instagram posts to TikTok videos, leading fans to manifest their relationship into something more romantic. Neither has confirmed the romance—yet the internet has never been shy about writing its own narrative.

Are they dating? Who knows. But let’s be real, the mystery is part of the allure. Maybe Conan and Corey are just really, really good friends. Or maybe their closeness is just a prelude to the kind of love story that has fanfic writers sharpening their pencils. Either way, we’re along for the ride, and trust us, the ride is just as steamy as Conan’s VMAs behind-the-scenes pics.

One thing is certain, though: Conan Gray has got the gays in a chokehold, and we’re living for it.