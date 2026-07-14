Connor Storrie Sparks ‘The Bell Jar’ Casting Rumors With Billie Eilish

Sometimes the biggest casting announcement doesn’t come from a glossy studio press release. Connor Storrie may have just learned that the hard way after a museum accidentally hit “post” a little too enthusiastically. And if the now-deleted Instagram upload is to be believed, the Heated Rivalry heartthrob could be headed for the big screen alongside Billie Eilish.

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A post shared on July 10 by Canada’s Parkwood National Historic Site appeared to confirm that Storrie had joined Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. The museum later deleted the post, but not before eagle-eyed fans and entertainment outlets noticed the unexpected reveal.

Connor Storrie’s name quietly appeared before disappearing

According to the since-deleted post, Parkwood had wrapped filming for its portion of the production and thanked everyone involved.

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The museum wrote: “That’s camera wrap on Parkwood’s role in the Sarah Polley-directed film, The Bell Jar, starring Billie Eilish in her cinematic debut, along with Connor Storrie.”

The caption also read: “Thank you to the cast and crew for another wonderful film experience and we wish you all the best of luck with the rest of your shoot. Parkwood National Historic Site is pleased to partner with Film Durham to promote the growth of the film and television industry in Durham Region.”

The museum even revealed that one of its greenhouse growers created a bouquet of flowers to welcome Eilish to the historic estate during filming. Then, just as quickly as the internet started celebrating, the entire post vanished.

Neither Focus Features nor representatives for Eilish, Storrie, or the filmmakers have officially confirmed the casting, but the deleted upload has only fueled speculation that the actor has landed one of his biggest film roles yet.

Billie Eilish makes her feature film debut

Billie Eilish was announced as the lead of The Bell Jar earlier this year, marking her feature film acting debut.

The adaptation reunites audiences with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley, whose acclaimed directing credits include Women Talking, Away From Her, and Take This Waltz. Polley also won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking and has earned a reputation for bringing emotionally layered stories to the screen.

While Eilish has appeared in documentaries, concert films, and Prime Video’s Swarm, this project marks her first leading role in a narrative feature.

Why The Bell Jar remains such a coveted adaptation

Published in 1963, Sylvia Plath’s only novel follows Esther Greenwood, a gifted young woman whose glamorous magazine internship in New York slowly unravels into a devastating mental health crisis. The semi-autobiographical story mirrors many of Plath’s own struggles with depression and has become one of modern literature’s most influential works.

Hollywood has tried for years to bring The Bell Jar back to theaters, with previous attempts involving Kirsten Dunst and Dakota Fanning ultimately falling apart before production began.

That’s part of what makes Sarah Polley’s version so closely watched. Between Eilish’s acting debut, the prestige behind the creative team, and now the possibility of Connor Storrie joining the cast, this adaptation is already generating buzz long before audiences see a single frame.

For now, fans will have to settle for the internet’s favorite kind of evidence: a deleted Instagram post that may have spilled the beans just a little earlier than anyone planned, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the filmmakers themselves, if confirmed officially.

Source: EW