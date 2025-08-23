Cruz Beckham’s ‘Bulge-Out’ Thirst Trap Shots That Has The Gays Talking

We all know the Beckham clan is blessed with good genes—David is the epitome of “man candy” and his sons have somehow inherited all of it. But Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the brood, just took things to another level, sending the internet into a frenzy with his latest set of Speedo pics. As the saying goes: The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree—and in Cruz’s case, it may have rolled down a runway and onto a yacht in Italy.



Now, Cruz, at 20, is known for his music career, but lately, it’s his Instagram account that’s been giving us the real hits. Whether he’s dropping an album or an Instagram post that leaves us all sweating—we just can’t get enough. And his recent series of very revealing photos in a Speedo aboard a yacht in Italy? Well, let’s just say we’ve been trying to fan ourselves down since.

But seriously, who wouldn’t want to see this handsome young man showing off his toned physique, especially when the backdrop is the Mediterranean and the vibe is vibes on vibes? It was like watching a GQ photoshoot meet E! News in the best way possible. The pictures, taken in Italy (naturally), quickly spread like wildfire across social media, sparking reactions that ranged from “He’s turning 20, we need to call the authorities” to “I’ll take the whole yacht, please.”

In one of the shots, Cruz’s girlfriend can be seen doing something sensually intimate with him , leaving absolutely no room for doubt—she’s got every gay man wishing they were in his shoes. It’s clear that the Beckhams don’t just have good genes—they’ve got that je ne sais quoi that turns heads all around.

The internet didn’t waste a single second before making sure these photos were shared faster than a Kardashian launch party. We’re talking endless memes, hilarious comments, and more thirst than a desert. But, honestly, can you blame them? Cruz Beckham’s bulge (yeah, we said it) was practically the headline itself.

And let’s not forget the sheer power of the Beckham family. David’s looks have always been legendary, and while Cruz might not have yet built the iconic career his father has, these new photos might just be the beginning of his own wave of fame—one that’s very likely to include even more Instagram thirst traps. We’re just wondering: will Cruz be the next male model to actually challenge the likes of Harry Styles in the style game?

But don’t get it twisted. Cruz isn’t just another pretty face. The kid’s got some musical chops, too, and we’re definitely here for the crossover. His music career, while still in its early stages, promises a certain depth and emotion, unlike his recent photos—which were anything but subtle. In fact, it’s hard to imagine anyone, gay or straight, looking at these photos without at least a little whistle.

So, what does the future hold for Cruz Beckham? Well, if these photos are any indication, the future is definitely looking very bright. And if you’re out here still questioning whether the Beckham genes are real—just take a look at Cruz’s latest snaps, and you’ll get your answer. We’ll be waiting for the next set of pics, because let’s face it—we’re all living for it.

And if you need us, we’ll be trying to recover from the sheer heat of those photos while searching for the yacht’s booking details.