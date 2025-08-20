Taylor Zakhar Perez Goes Shirtless Again

Taylor Zakhar Perez is back at it again, and yes, we’re collectively losing our minds. After making the internet absolutely feral (and we’re talking full-on, heart-pounding feral) with a gym session alongside fellow gay faves Michael Cimino Love, Victor ), Brandon Perea The OA ), and celebrity photographer Carlos Eric Lopez, Perez has returned with another wave of shirtless photos. This time, the backdrop is a sun-drenched Puerto Rican beach, and we’re all just trying to keep our composure.

RELATED:A Gym Selfie, a Thirst Explosion, and Hollywood’s New Hottest Trio

The Puerto Rican Paradise: A Set of Photos That Could’ve Been on Your Vision Board

If you weren’t ready to swoon, now’s the time to brace yourself. Lopez, ever the pro, shared a carousel of photos capturing Perez and his friends soaking up the Puerto Rican sun. The images are filled with smiles, muscles, and a whole lot of wow —because if we’re being honest, Perez is giving us everything we need.

When Perez flashes that effortless smile, it’s not just for the camera. It feels authentic, like you’re in on a secret—that secret being: live your best, unapologetic life, and look good doing it.

Is It Hot In Here, Or Is It Just Taylor Zakhar Perez?

For those of us scrolling through the photos, probably with a glass of water nearby: You’re not alone. The thirst is real. Maybe you first noticed Perez in Red, White & Royal Blue , but now, it’s clear that we’ve all stayed for the full package—his charming personality, that killer smile, and, yes, the ever-growing collection of shirtless photos.

But it’s not just about his abs (though, let’s be real, we’re not mad about it). It’s about how Perez continues to champion queer visibility, showing us that we deserve to look this good without apology. Whether you’re at the gym, daydreaming about a beach trip, or just admiring from afar, know that someone out there is smiling at the joy Perez is spreading.