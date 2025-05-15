Dan Levy is officially back, darling—and this time, he’s trading the Rose Apothecary for organized crime.

Netflix has announced a brand-new, still-untitled comedy series starring Schitt’s Creek legend Dan Levy, and the plot twist? It’s a family crime caper with a hilariously dysfunctional core.

Co-created with rising comedy powerhouse Rachel Sennott (Bottoms, Shiva Baby), the show is already shaping up to be a must-watch. The logline is pure gold:

“Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.”

We can already picture the panicked planning, chaotic cover-ups, and sibling squabbles—and we are so in.

Levy, who will serve as star, showrunner, and executive producer through his aptly named Not a Real Production Company, is clearly in his element. After earning a truckload of Emmys (and eternal fandom) for Schitt’s Creek—where he acted, wrote, directed, and produced—he’s now leveling up with a story that blends heartfelt family dynamics with the high-stakes absurdity of crime.

Starring alongside Levy is Taylor Ortega (The Four Seasons), who may be playing his equally “incapable” sibling—imagine a modern-day Moira and David if they were dropped into a mafia subplot—and the always-fantastic Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), whose comedic brilliance and dry wit will no doubt bring serious firepower to the series.

It’s been nearly five years since Schitt’s Creek wrapped in 2020, but Levy’s fans haven’t stopped waiting for his next TV moment. And this? This is it. With Sennott’s bold, Gen Z-infused comedy style paired with Levy’s emotional storytelling and razor-sharp wit, this show is already giving “instant classic.”

dan levy: “i’ve never had to prove myself, i’ve never had to explain myself. and that i feel like, fundamentally, is the support that every father needs to give their son. particularly fathers and sons where the son is a gay or queer person.” pic.twitter.com/mXISCQct8K — comfort for dan stans (@danlevythinker) June 21, 2022

If you’re still not full on Dan Levy content, don’t fret—his film slate is stacked too, with At the Sea and Animal Friendsboth currently in post-production.

No release date yet, but one thing’s for sure: this new Netflix comedy is about to steal our hearts… and maybe a few diamonds.