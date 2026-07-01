Dating Got Busy With One New Romance and One Long Speculated Reveal

Dating has been working overtime this week because we got one brand new romance and one relationship rumor that has officially graduated from internet speculation to confirmed history.

Let’s get into it.

Karamo Brown May Have Found His Match

As first reported by TMZ, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown appears to be dating actor Jussie Smollett.

Photos published by the outlet showed the pair looking more than comfortable together, but the biggest clue might not have been the handsy moments. It was the company they were keeping. The two were reportedly spotted dining with Karamo’s mother, and if you’ve ever introduced someone to your mom, you know that’s rarely a casual afternoon.

Jussie has had a busy year himself. Less than a year after getting engaged to Jabari Redd in June 2025, the former couple ended their engagement.

Meanwhile, Karamo has been focusing on life beyond television. Over the past year, he’s regularly shared posts about wellness, self care, and finding peace. Professionally, it also marked the end of an era after NBCUniversal announced that Karamo would wrap up following four seasons, with its final original episodes airing through September 2026.

Now, fans are wondering whether this new chapter also includes a new romance.

Neither Brown nor Smollett has publicly commented on the reports.

RELATED: Did Jussie Smollett Fake His Attack? Netflix Doc Throws More Shade Than Light

Cara Delevingne Finally Sets the Record Straight

Elsewhere in celebrity dating news, Cara Delevingne has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s longest running dating rumors.

Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the model and actress confirmed that she and Amber Heard were romantically involved after Heard’s split from Johnny Depp.

“When they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled,” Delevingne said.

For years, the internet had speculated about the nature of their relationship, with countless rumors circulating online. One particularly viral story even claimed Delevingne, Heard, and Elon Musk were involved in a three way relationship, something Musk has previously denied.

Cara Delevingne has finally confirmed she was romantically involved with Amber Heard at the height of the Aquaman star’s divorce from Johnny Depp. Delevingne who now identifies as a proud lesbian and is in a relationship with musician Minke made the comments during an appearance… https://t.co/2N6AH68j4i pic.twitter.com/817R9k1Qh2 — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) June 30, 2026

Delevingne explained that while she worked alongside Heard and Depp during the production of London Fields, nothing romantic was happening at that stage. “Nothing was happening at that point,” she said. “Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose.”

She added that she and Heard remained close for a long time before eventually becoming, in her words,

One New Romance, One Old Mystery Solved

Whether it’s a possible new celebrity couple quietly meeting the parents or a years old rumor finally getting confirmed straight from the source, this week’s dating updates prove one thing.

Sometimes the biggest dating headlines aren’t the ones nobody saw coming.

They’re the ones everyone suspected all along.