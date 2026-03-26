Dave Bautista Ditches Pacquiao Tattoo Over Homophobic Rant

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Mar 26, 2026

Who knew that the same guy who plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy could deliver such a punch with his real life actions? Dave Bautista, wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, just proved he’s more than a muscle-bound hero with a giant heart. His latest move? Covering up a tattoo of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao after the Filipino champ went on a homophobic rant that left Bautista—whose mom is a lesbian—absolutely floored.

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The Tattoo That Wasn’t: A Personal Choice with a Big Impact

Let’s rewind: Bautista, a self-proclaimed fan of Pacquiao, had his face inked on his arm as a tribute. But when Pacquiao made the bizarre and deeply offensive claim that gay people are “worse than animals” during his 2016 political campaign, Bautista was like: no thanks, I’ll pass on this. So, he did what any sensible, woke icon would do: he covered it up.

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As he explained in a viral video, “It’s a personal issue with me. My mom’s a lesbian.” He didn’t just throw shade—he made sure it wasn’t even in the picture. Literal and metaphorical growth.

When Pacquiao made his homophobic remarks, Bautista didn’t hold back. His reaction was simple, but powerful: “If anyone called my mother an animal, I’d stick my foot up his ass.” Strong words from a guy who knows the importance of defending loved ones—and standing up for what’s right.

 

Consistent Allyship: More Than Just a One-Time Move

It’s not like Bautista’s new to championing LGBTQ rights. He’s been vocal for years, from sharing heartfelt posts during Pride Month to using his fame to call out bigotry in the world of sports. This isn’t a “one-time-only” type of hero; he’s been doing this consistently, using his platform for good in ways that actually matter.

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Pacquiao’s Apology: Nice Try, but No Thanks

And let’s be real, it’s not the first time a celebrity has tried to cover their tracks after making a mess of their public image. Pacquiao did apologize for his comments, but his attempt at damage control—blaming his religion—was about as convincing as a Fast & Furious plot twist. I mean, come on, we’ve all heard that tired excuse before. But when it comes to Bautista, his actions speak for themselves, no apologies necessary.

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In a World Full of Pacquiaos, Be a Bautista

His choice to literally remove a piece of his past is a reminder that, even in a world full of Manny Pacquiaos who cling to outdated views, it’s better to be a Dave Bautista. He’s proof that allyship isn’t about wearing a rainbow T-shirt once a year; it’s about standing firm and using your influence to make the world a better, more inclusive place—no cover-up needed.

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So, the next time you see someone making excuses for hate, just ask: What would Dave Bautista do? Spoiler: He’d make sure that face on his arm got the boot.

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