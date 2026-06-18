David Archuleta Brings the Abs and the Nostalgia to Pride

Everyone who ever had a crush on David Archuleta, please form an orderly line.

Actually, scratch that. There is no orderly way to react to what just happened.

The American Idol alum, singer, author, and certified bringer of feelings recently took the stage at Capital Pride and delivered a performance of his iconic hit Crush. That alone would have been enough to send longtime fans spiraling into nostalgia.

But Archuleta decided to add one very important detail.

He performed it shirtless.

Cue the collective gay gasp heard around the world.

Our First Crush Is Still Crushing It

When Crush first took over radio stations back in 2008, it became the soundtrack for countless after school daydreams, bedroom singalongs, and dramatic stares out of school bus windows.

Back then, many fans were busy wondering what it would be like if David Archuleta liked them back.

Fast forward to 2026, and now we’re watching him confidently perform that same song in front of a Pride crowd while looking happier, freer, and more comfortable in his own skin than ever before.

Honestly? That’s character development.

The vibes may be different now, but somehow the song still hits exactly where it’s supposed to. Only this time, there is a lot more confidence, a lot more joy, and yes, significantly more visible abs.

David Archuleta performing “Crush” during Pride concert in NY pic.twitter.com/6GLCBMbQvV — y2k (@y2kpopart) June 17, 2026

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Pride Looks Good on Him

Since coming out, Archuleta has become a beloved fixture at Pride celebrations and LGBTQ+ events across the country.

What fans love most is how genuine the journey has felt. Rather than simply reinventing himself overnight, Archuleta has invited listeners along as he continues discovering who he is as a person and as an artist.

That authenticity was on full display during his Capital Pride appearance. The crowd wasn’t just cheering for a performance. They were celebrating someone who has embraced every part of himself and is finally sharing it without hesitation.

And if that celebration happens to include a shirtless rendition of Crush, who are we to complain?

A New Era for Archuleta

The Pride performance arrives ahead of the release of Archuleta’s latest music project, LOVE FOR FREE + BETTER THAN YOU.

Sharing the inspiration behind the songs, Archuleta explained:

“I’ve spent a lot of time figuring out who I am. These songs are about what happens next, when you finally give yourself permission to be that person.”

That sentiment feels like the perfect summary of his current chapter.

Gone is the nervous teenager who captured hearts on television nearly two decades ago. In his place stands a confident queer artist who knows exactly who he is and isn’t afraid to let the world see it.

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Still the Crush of Our Dreams

For many LGBTQ+ fans, watching Archuleta thrive feels strangely personal. We’ve grown up alongside him, cheered for him, rooted for him, and watched him step into his truth.

Now he’s giving us nostalgic performances, new music, Pride appearances, and enough charm to keep our teenage selves very happy.

The song may be called Crush, but judging by the reaction online, David Archuleta remains much more than that.

He’s the crush that never really went away.