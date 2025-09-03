Secret Behind Luke Evans’ Beach Bod? His Game-Changing Eco Swimwear

Luke Evans just reminded us why he’s not only a Beauty and the Beast star but also a bona fide beach god. Strutting his stuff shirtless on the sand, Luke recently unveiled the latest must-have from his lifestyle brand BDXY: the Atmos Swimbriefs. If you didn’t already have Luke Evans on your style radar, it’s time to take note—because these swim briefs are as bold and fierce as the man himself.

Sharing two sizzling snaps on Instagram, Luke showed off the Atmos Swimbriefs in their vibrant Bold Tangerine and classic Bold Black hues. But these briefs are about more than just turning heads—they’re a triumph of style and sustainability. “The Atmos Swimbriefs don’t just look and feel good… they do good too,” Luke captioned, reminding us that fashion can be fierce and responsible. Made with VITA PL fabric crafted from post-consumer recycled materials, these briefs champion eco-consciousness without sacrificing an ounce of sex appeal.

Luke’s invitation to his followers was as inclusive as it was irresistible: “Comment FAMILY to join the BDXY movement! Subscribers get a SPECIAL discount. #bdxy #sustainableswimwear.” Because in the world of BDXY, everyone’s welcome—and saving the planet can look this good.

Since launching BDXY in 2021 alongside fashion stylist Christopher Brown, Luke and his boyfriend Fran Tomas have been redefining what it means to combine fashion with purpose. What began as a clothing line soon blossomed into a swimwear collection by 2024, proving these two know a thing or two about expanding their horizons—and our wardrobes.

Fans have long adored seeing Luke model his own designs, and let’s be honest: it’s hard not to swoon when the man himself embodies the brand’s sleek, sexy, and sustainable ethos. Whether it’s underwear, leisurewear, or now, these eye-catching swim briefs, BDXY is more than just a label—it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a statement.

So here’s to Luke Evans: making waves, breaking hearts, and proving that the future of fashion is as bright as his Bold Tangerine briefs. And for those of us watching from the sidelines? It’s the perfect excuse to hit the beach a little harder this summer.

Fierce, fabulous, and eco-friendly? Yes, please.