‘The Traitors’ Is Back For Season 4 And It’s the Gayest Season Yet

Grab your goblets, cloak yourself in faux-fur, and channel your inner villainess, darling—because The Traitors is back, and this time, it’s gayer, glitzier, and more chaotic than ever. The season 4 cast has been revealed, and it reads like the guest list to a reality TV Pride parade. Set once again in a moody Scottish castle that looks one good lighting shift away from a Dragula runway, this show is about deception, betrayal, and yes—murder (well, sort of).

Hosted by the ever-dapper, kilt-clad Alan Cumming—whose very existence on screen is a campy wink to queer culture—this season promises to be a delicious mix of wigs, weeping, and well-timed knife stabs (the metaphorical kind… mostly).

Let’s talk about some of the cast, because Peacock has officially thrown down the gauntlet.

Colton Underwood Is Here, and So Is the Gay Agenda

Colton Underwood’s journey from The Bachelor to openly gay reality star wasn’t just a plot twist—it was a cultural moment. Since coming out in 2021, Colton has reintroduced himself on his own terms, starring in Netflix’s Coming Out Colton and competing (and winning!) on Beyond the Edge. Now, he’s entering the shadowy halls of The Traitors, and let’s be real: there’s something poetic about a man once paid to hand out roses now preparing to metaphorically stab people in the back over breakfast.

His presence on this season brings a quieter, more introspective flavor of queerness—one not often spotlighted in the chaos of reality TV. He’s not here in drag or a Housewives wig, but he is here as a fully out gay man, navigating trust, deception, and probably several shirtless confessionals. It’s not about the camp—it’s about the character arc. And trust: the gays love a character arc.

While Monét X Change will undoubtedly slay the strategy room in heels, Colton’s power may lie in sincerity and subtle manipulation—two traits historically underappreciated in reality game formats but wildly effective in castle-based psychological warfare.

Whether he becomes a loyal Faithful or a sneaky Traitor, one thing’s for sure: Colton’s playing a different kind of game now—and we’re all watching.

Eye Candy, Camp, and Mild Chaos

Yes, the gays see Stephen Colletti. Yes, we still have feelings. The Laguna Beach alum and forever crush joins fellow thirst trap Rob Rausch (Love Island USA), who’s part heartthrob, part snake-whisperer, and fully built for stirring the pot.

If this all sounds like a fever dream scripted by a group chat of gay men who brunch too hard, that’s because it is.

Cumming Correct

Alan Cumming, as always, returns as both host and eternal moodboard. Think: stately gay warlock meets runway-ready Dracula. His perfectly arched brow has launched a thousand gifs, and if anyone is qualified to command this cast of legends and lunatics, it’s him.

Reality TV Is Queer Culture—Don’t Get It Twisted

It’s not just the drag queens or out celebs that make The Traitors a queer favorite. It’s the drama. The lies. The alliances were made at 3am only to be betrayed by breakfast. It’s the gowns, the meltdowns, the confessional sobs set to ominous cello. It’s camp as survival strategy. It’s the art of performance turned into bloodsport.

So yes, this season might involve people you’ve cheered for, rooted against, thirsted over, or retweeted. And yes, someone will “murder” someone in a drawing room and cry about it afterward. But more importantly, it will be glorious.

In short: come for the prize money, stay for the petty drama, plot twists, and accidental queer iconography.

Let the slaying begin. 🗡️✨

The Traitors Season 4 premieres soon on Peacock. Catch up on the first three seasons while plotting your next alliance.

Source: People