Dylan O’Brien + Logan Lerman: Bromance Is Real and Totally Unfiltered

If you’ve ever had a perennial crush on Dylan O’Brien, you’re in good company. The guy’s got that rare combo of leading-man charisma and approachable charm — the kind that’s landed him roles in everything from sci-fi franchises to a Taylor Swift music video. But now, Dylan’s showing off a new side in Twinless, a Sundance-winning performance where he masterfully plays fractured twin brothers caught in a whirlwind of loss and identity. Spoiler: in real life, he doesn’t have a twin, but he does have Logan Lerman — his longtime friend and lookalike doppelgänger.

Naturally, these two had to get face-to-face for a chat that’s as much about their friendship as their craft.

Dylan started off with, “Logan, I can’t see you. Where are you?” Logan answered, “Hey, boo. I’m in my new home. Miss you!” To which Dylan said, “Miss you, too.” Logan then asked, “How’s it going?” Dylan replied, “It’s good. I’m in New York.” Logan shared, “I’m going to be there Friday; I’ll see you.” Dylan responded, “I think I’ll come back Friday. We’ll sidebar.”

This sets the tone for what’s clearly an easygoing, hilarious, and genuine friendship. Their banter is like a perfectly choreographed dance of quick quips and heartfelt moments — the kind you wish you had with your own best friend.

Logan’s first question? “How are you?” Yes, the most basic of questions feels like a deep dive here. Dylan’s been shooting Being Heumann, a story about the Disability Civil Rights Movement, but Logan already knew that—because of course he did.

The duo quickly launches into the Twinless backstory. Dylan recounts how the script landed in his hands among a pile of scripts nobody else seemed to want. “I read it and couldn’t put it down,” he says, “Who the hell wrote this?” That someone was James Sweeney, a rising filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, a true indie auteur whose micro-budget flick Straight Up also impressed Dylan.

Logan raves, “James became a top ten filmmaker for me. I can’t wait for people to see what he did.” And then he gets to the heart of the matter: Dylan’s performance, playing two very distinct twins. “One of them ended up being so much further along than the other,” Dylan explains, describing Roman — the twin grappling with loss — as “my first hook into the script… I know this guy so deep down in my soul.”

The attention to detail in Dylan’s dual performances didn’t go unnoticed. Logan compliments the subtle differences in how Dylan carries himself, even down to how he sips a drink. And of course, the two can’t help but poke fun at their endless mistaken identity. “We’re actually twins,” Logan quips. “According to a lot of the population, we fucking are,” Dylan replies.

The conversation shifts to more offbeat topics—Lauren Graham’s coolness (spoiler: she’s “just the shit”), recurring dreams (Dylan’s mostly work-set anxiety, Logan’s alligator-in-the-house nightmare), and their East Coast vs. West Coast allegiances. Dylan’s heart belongs to the East Coast—New York, specifically—despite growing up in California. And yes, the South Bay romp is real and hilarious, a specific party vibe only insiders get.

Their shared quirks are next: both have an obsession with collecting mugs on set. “One of the first things I do anywhere is buy a really campy, big mug from Target or something,” Dylan confesses. Logan does the same, protecting his fragile souvenirs with socks in his suitcase. “That’s so weird, we do the same thing,” Dylan marvels.

Their chemistry is so effortless it feels like an actual date—one where the random detours are the best part. They chat about music, nostalgic ’90s erotic thrillers (The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is a fave), and the brutal reality of modern attention spans. Logan shares his attempt to introduce Jurassic Park to a distracted Ana Corrigan, his fiancée, and Dylan admits he was “really high” at a theater showing of Oh, Mary!

When asked about their mutual friendship and career overlap, Dylan reflects, “I feel like we had run alongside each other in this industry for so long before even getting to meet and become friends. You’re such a special performer and one of my favorite people in this industry.”

Logan’s warm response? “I’m so glad we did this.”

They wrapped up with a moment of pure affection, all heart and no pretense. Logan said, “I love you.” Dylan replied, “Love you, too.”

This interview isn’t just a chat between two talented actors; it’s a celebration of friendship, identity, and the weird joy of being mistaken for someone else—forever twins in the eyes of the world, and maybe, just maybe, in spirit. For LGBTQ+ audiences who cherish authentic connection, nuanced performances, and a sprinkle of irreverent fun, Dylan and Logan’s bromance is the kind of thing that feels like a warm hug wrapped in a witty script.

So if you haven’t yet, give Twinless a watch. And if you see two guys who look like brothers on screen, just know—it’s more than a coincidence. It’s a bromance for the ages.

Source: Interview Magazine