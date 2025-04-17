Eat, Play, and Discover: Lubbock, Texas Is a Gem for Queer Travelers

Home to ranching traditions, award-winning winemaking, and songwriting legends like Buddy Holly, Lubbock, Texas is where West Texas heritage meets bold creativity and heartfelt hospitality. Nestled in the High Plains, this “Hub City” has quietly transformed into a welcoming, off-the-beaten-path destination – offering travelers an authentic taste of Texas without compromising on culture, community, or charm.

Though it’s long been associated with cowboy boots and conservative roots, Lubbock is also home to a growing and vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Organizations like OUTwest Lubbock, PFLAG Lubbock, and LubbockPRIDE are actively shaping a more inclusive future through advocacy, visibility, and celebration. From support groups and community events to the city’s annual Pride Festival, the spirit of belonging is palpable. Meanwhile, Texas Tech University’s LGBTQIA+ Resource Center continues to lead the charge for equity and inclusivity both on campus and throughout the broader community.

Thanks to the support of Visit Lubbock, we had the chance to explore the city firsthand and discover why it’s quickly becoming one of the Lone Star State’s most unexpected (and unforgettable) travel gems.

Accommodations

The Cotton Court Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown Lubbock, the Cotton Court Hotel is where West Texas charm meets modern comfort. Opening in 2020 and offering a city-inspired boutique experience that effortlessly blends the region’s rich cotton industry heritage with contemporary style, this 165-room property sits just one mile from Texas Tech University and minutes from the vibrant Depot District – home to an array of shops, restaurants, bars, and live music venues – making it the perfect base for both business and leisure travelers.

Designed with the modern traveler in mind, Cotton Court offers spacious accommodations featuring custom-designed Valencia Hotel Collection beds, SMEG refrigerators, luxe robes, high-speed Wi-Fi, and thoughtfully appointed workspaces. Many rooms open onto sweeping porches outfitted with Acapulco rocking chairs, creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere that reflects the laid-back spirit of the South Plains.

Whether you’re sipping craft cocktails and savoring Texas-inspired dishes at the on-site Midnight Shift Restaurant & Bar, gathering with colleagues in the hotel’s ample meeting space, or unwinding in the expansive courtyard by the fire pits, Cotton Court delivers an experience that is both authentic and elevated.

Urban, relaxed, and rooted in Lubbock’s cultural legacy, Cotton Court Hotel is more than a place to stay – it’s a destination in itself.

Good Eats

La Diosa Cellars

Right in the heart of Lubbock’s lively Depot District, La Diosa Cellars offers an unforgettable dining experience that fuses Spanish Mediterranean flair with West Texas charm. This locally owned bistro and winery is beloved for its inventive take on classic tapas, featuring everything from gazpacho and imported cheeses to globally inspired specialties crafted from the owner’s own travels.

Guests are invited to sip and savor from an eclectic, rotating wine list and house-made sangrias – including a must-try exclusive blend created in collaboration with nearby McPherson Cellars. The ambiance is as rich as the flavors: vibrant Mexican folk art lines the walls, candlelight flickers against mosaic tiles, and the air fills with the sounds of live music every Friday and Saturday night.

No matter the occasion, La Diosa Cellars delivers a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the soul of Lubbock – artful, flavorful, and undeniably full of life.

Monomyth Coffee

Founded in 2019 by brothers Trenton and Randall Jackson, Monomyth Coffee is more than just a coffee shop – it’s a story-driven sanctuary designed to uplift, connect, and inspire. The name “Monomyth” refers to the “Hero’s Journey,” a universal narrative that reminds us we’re all navigating challenges, growing through adversity, and discovering strength in ourselves and others along the way.

At Monomyth, people are the heart of the story. The mission is simple yet powerful: to offer encouragement, rejuvenation, and celebration whether you’re facing the demands of a long day or taking a well-earned moment to savor something sweet. It’s a space built around community, where guests are not just served, but truly seen.

Located in a cozy, welcoming space lovingly referred to as The Lobby, Monomyth serves regionally roasted, hand-crafted specialty coffee drinks, along with a rotating selection of seasonal offerings, pastries, and what many locals call the best kolaches in town. The atmosphere is warm and inclusive, making it a favorite gathering spot for creatives, students, professionals, and everyday heroes alike.

Dirk’s Signature Chicken & Bar

Opening in 2020 by Cameron West, Dirk’s brings a fresh and flavorful twist to the classic West Texas diner. Inspired by his grandfather, famed cartoonist and former Lubbock mayor Dirk West, this locally owned eatery pays homage to tradition while embracing bold, modern flavors. Located in the heart of Lubbock, Dirk’s has quickly become a go-to spot for comfort food that satisfies every craving.

At Dirk’s, chicken is the star, but it’s far from ordinary. From their signature chicken strips and rotisserie chicken to indulgent chicken-fried steak and crispy Korean chicken, the menu is stacked with crave-worthy options. Pair your pick with any of their seven house-made sauces and scratch-made sides for a meal that’s as soulful as it is satisfying.

The restaurant’s interior is cozy and colorful, lined with Dirk West’s iconic cartoons, creating a welcoming atmosphere where nostalgic cowboy diners and health-conscious foodies alike feel right at home. With a curated cocktail menu to round out the experience, Dirk’s delivers casual fare made with heart and just the right amount of heat.

Dirk’s is the kind of place that turns first-timers into regulars. Come hungry, leave happy.

La Sirena

Tucked away in Lubbock’s Cactus Alley Courtyard, La Sirena is a charming “slow food” bistro that delivers more than just a meal – it offers a mindful, memorable experience rooted in sustainability, flavor, and connection. Guided by the principles of ethical omnivorism, La Sirena proudly supports local farms year-round and is deeply committed to sourcing organic produce and dairy, pastured beef, poultry, and pork, as well as sustainable seafood.

Chef-inspired and seasonally driven, the menu at La Sirena changes regularly to reflect the freshest available ingredients. Diners can expect artfully plated dishes that celebrate bold, global flavors while honoring the integrity of each ingredient. Whether you’re enjoying a delicate seafood entrée, a hearty pasture-raised meat dish, or one of their vibrant vegetarian options, every bite tells a story of thoughtful sourcing and culinary craftsmanship.

The intimate, eclectic setting – adorned with twinkling lights, local art, and rustic charm – sets the tone for an evening of relaxed elegance. With an impressive wine list, locally inspired cocktails, and desserts that are as decadent as they are inventive, La Sirena is ideal for a romantic date night, a meaningful gathering with friends, or a solo moment of indulgence.

In a region known for its bold traditions and hearty fare, La Sirena stands out as a refreshing oasis of sustainable dining and artistic expression. A must-visit for food lovers who care as much about where their food comes from as how incredible it tastes.

Cast Iron Grill

Located on the edge of Lubbock’s lively Depot Entertainment District, Cast Iron Grill is a local institution rooted in faith, family, and flavor. Known for its warm hospitality and made-from-scratch Southern classics, this bustling eatery serves up comfort food that’s as authentic as West Texas itself. From hearty breakfasts to their famous chicken fried steak, every dish is crafted with love, and best enjoyed with a slice of pie.

And here, pie for breakfast isn’t just acceptable – it’s tradition! With a rotating selection of fresh, decadent pies that often sell out before noon, regulars know to place their dessert orders early. Whether you’re craving coconut cream, chocolate peanut butter, or a seasonal favorite, the sweet selection is reason enough to stop in whenever you need a little joy.

However, the most unforgettable part of the Cast Iron Grill is what’s hanging from above. Rows of worn cowboy boots dangle from the rafters, each pair representing what owner Teresa Stephens lovingly calls “people’s memories.” These boots tell stories of loved ones lost, moments celebrated, and memories cherished. It’s a moving tribute to the people who’ve walked through the restaurant’s doors and left a lasting mark on its heart.

Evie Mae’s BBQ

What began as a humble passion project in an empty parking lot has since become one of the most beloved barbecue destinations in Texas. Evie Mae’s BBQ, founded by husband-and-wife duo Arnis and Mallory Robbins in 2014, got its start with a single custom-built smoker affectionately named The Black Pearl. Fueled by grit, faith, and the pursuit of mouthwatering perfection, the Robbins family moved their operation to Lubbock, where their dream found a permanent home – and a fiercely loyal following.

Today, Evie Mae’s smokes over 700 pounds of meat a day, drawing crowds from across the region for their legendary pitmaster craft. Ranked No. 8 on Texas Monthly’s list of the “Best BBQ Joints in the Lone Star State,” this Lubbock gem serves up melt-in-your-mouth brisket, house-made green chile sausage, juicy ribs, and perfectly seasoned turkey – all slow-smoked with post oak wood for that signature Texas flavor.

But it’s not just the meats that keep people lining up at the door. Evie Mae’s also offers a rotating selection of made-from-scratch sides like jalapeño cheese grits, green beans with bacon, and creamy mac and cheese, as well as an assortment of decadent desserts like fudge brownies, banana pudding, and seasonal cobblers.

With picnic tables, a relaxed family-friendly vibe, and smoky aromas drifting through the air, Evie Mae’s BBQ is a full-on experience that serves up Texas hospitality with every bite.

The Nicolett

Helmed by Chef Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas, this acclaimed restaurant is redefining fine dining on the High Plains by offering a culinary experience that is both rooted in regional heritage and elevated by global technique.

Drawing from his time cooking in Paris, Austin, Napa Valley, and Santa Fe, Chef Finn brings refined, inventive flavors to a part of Texas long overdue for its moment in the culinary spotlight. And named after the first hotel in the area, The Nicolett pays homage to Lubbock’s past while helping shape its future. The restaurant itself is a storybook blend of old and new: located in a restored property once owned by a landscape architect, it features charming nods to its previous life. The centerpiece, however, is the stunning greenhouse dining room, a former succulent haven transformed into a twinkle-lit, greenery-draped space ideal for romantic dinners and private celebrations.

The menu celebrates High Plains cuisine, with ingredients that reflect the unique bounty of the West Texas landscape. After one bite, you’ll understand why Chef Finn’s return to his hometown is inspiring a new era of culinary excellence in Lubbock, and why The Nicolett was recognized as one of Bon Appétit’s “50 Best New Restaurants in America in 2022.”

Wine & Spirits

Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the U.S., and nearly 90 percent of those grapes are grown on the High Plains surrounding Lubbock. While the Hill Country often steals the spotlight, the High Plains is where the magic starts – and Lubbock wears its wine heritage proudly. Fortunately for us, we got to explore a couple tasting rooms where Texas personality shines through in every pour.

Llano Estacado Winery

Just a short drive from downtown Lubbock lies one of the Lone Star State’s most celebrated gems: Llano Estacado Winery. Founded in 1976, Llano Estacado is not only Texas’ second-oldest winery, but it’s also the largest, best-selling premium winery in the state, producing an impressive 1.7 million bottles annually. A true pioneer in High Plains winemaking, Llano continues to elevate the region’s reputation with award-winning blends that have graced the tables of both President George W. Bush and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The winery’s success is rooted in its commitment to local excellence. Many of the grapes are sourced from vineyards located within just 30 minutes of Lubbock, grown in the rich soils and dry climate that define the Texas High Plains AVA (American Viticultural Area). These conditions yield bold, expressive wines – from crisp whites and robust reds to sparkling rosés and dessert selections – all crafted with care and creativity.

Guests can enjoy a leisurely tasting in the newly renovated tasting room, which offers stunning views of the surrounding vineyard and a relaxed, elegant setting to sample signature varietals like Tempranillo, Viognier, and Montepulciano. For those wanting a deeper dive into the art of Texas winemaking, private tours are available by reservation, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the entire production process – from vine to bottle.

McPherson Cellars

A cornerstone of Texas wine culture, McPherson Cellars brings over four decades of winemaking expertise to the heart of Lubbock. Founded by award-winning winemaker Kim McPherson, the winery is a tribute to both innovation and legacy, honoring the pioneering spirit of Kim’s father, Dr. Clinton “Doc” McPherson, one of the founding fathers of Texas’ modern wine industry.

Set in Lubbock’s beautifully restored historic Coca-Cola Bottling Plant McPherson Cellars combines industrial charm with modern elegance. What was once a mid-century bottling facility is now a world-class urban winery that has earned more than 600 awards across state, national, and international wine competitions. The space strikes the perfect balance of history and sophistication, making it a must-visit for both casual sippers and serious oenophiles.

Inside, you’ll find a welcoming tasting room where guests can sample a wide range of McPherson’s celebrated wines, from crisp whites and bold reds to innovative blends that reflect the unique character of the Texas High Plains. Outside, a tranquil courtyard offers the perfect backdrop for a sunny afternoon glass or a lively evening with friends. The winery also features a spacious event center, ideal for private gatherings, community celebrations, and seasonal wine events that highlight Lubbock’s rich food and drink scene.

The Brewery LBK

If beer is more your scene, then we suggest checking The Brewery LBK, which has quickly become a cornerstone of the city’s craft beer scene. Housed in downtown’s historic Pioneer Building and named the No. 1 Brewpub in the U.S. by USA Today, this vibrant local favorite pairs expertly crafted brews with a welcoming, high-energy atmosphere that keeps patrons coming back for more.

Known for its use of seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, The Brewery LBK’s rotating tap list highlights the creativity and precision of its brewers. Whether you’re sipping a bold IPA, a refreshing wheat beer, or a small-batch experimental release, each pour reflects the spirit and flavor of West Texas. Be sure to ask about their specialty infusions and limited-run collaborations, often inspired by the changing seasons and local culture.

The space itself is just as much a draw. The brewery’s stylish interior blends industrial charm with modern comfort, while the dog-friendly, wraparound patio is perfect for enjoying a sunny afternoon or a laid-back evening with friends and four-legged companions alike.

Shotgun Sue’s Saloon

If you’re looking to grab a drink at a local bar, step though the swinging doors of Shotgun Sue’s Saloon. Opened in April 2023 by Vince Casquez and Tim Tremoni, this atmospheric watering hole has quickly become a standout destination for locals and visitors alike, thanks to its vintage-inspired décor, rustic details, and lively ambiance. From the moment you walk in, it’s like stepping back in time.

Sip on innovative drinks like The Amsterdam, a vibrant, fruit-forward cocktail topped with a citrus poppable bubble, or lean into the Wild West vibe with smoke-infused shots like the crowd-favorite Gun Smoke. The menu also features spirits made with locally loved Pinkerton’s Vodka, craft beer from The Brewery LBK, and wines from McPherson Cellars, ensuring every glass celebrates the best of Texas libations.

Hot Lubbock Attractions

Texas Tech University Public Art Collection

Consistently ranked among the Top 10 University Public Art Collections in the U.S. by Public Art Review – the leading journal dedicated to the field – Texas Tech University’s Public Art Collection stands as a testament to the power of art to elevate both space and spirit. More than just decoration, this remarkable collection enriches the cultural and intellectual life of the campus community and welcomes visitors from around the world to experience creativity in its most accessible form.

Established with the belief that art should be an integral part of daily life, the collection now boasts over 100 large-scale works, with more added regularly. Scattered across the university’s sprawling campus, these installations showcase the talent of some of the most celebrated contemporary artists of our time. From bold, abstract sculptures to thought-provoking conceptual pieces, each work invites reflection, dialogue, and discovery.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

Standing as a beacon of creativity and community in downtown Lubbock, the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences is West Texas’ premier destination for live performance. As the region’s largest dedicated performance venue, this state-of-the-art facility is a monumental tribute to the area’s rich musical legacy.

Nestled within the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), the Helen DeVitt Jones Clay Studio is a dynamic, hands-on space dedicated to the art of ceramics. As the most well-equipped clay studio on the High Plains of Texas, it offers an inspiring environment where creativity, community, and craftsmanship come together.

Open to the public through a range of classes, workshops, and studio memberships, the Clay Studio welcomes artists of all experience levels – from curious beginners to seasoned ceramicists. With access to professional-grade pottery wheels, kilns, hand-building tools, and glaze stations, participants have everything they need to explore the full spectrum of ceramic artistry, from functional ware to sculptural forms.

The Buddy Holly Center

No visit to Lubbock is complete without a stop at the iconic Buddy Holly Center, dedicated to preserving the legacy of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most influential pioneers. The center pays heartfelt tribute to Buddy Holly, whose groundbreaking music and enduring spirit forever changed the soundscape of American and international music.

Housed in the restored historic Fort Worth & Denver South Plains Railway depot, the center features a permanent exhibition chronicling Holly’s life, from his early years in Lubbock to his meteoric rise to fame and his lasting impact on artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and countless others. Visitors can explore a remarkable collection of personal memorabilia, including stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, photographs, instruments, and Buddy’s iconic black-rimmed glasses – donated by family, friends, and devoted fans.

A documentary film further brings Holly’s story to life, offering an intimate look at the artist’s creative journey and the timeless influence of his music. Beyond the permanent exhibit, the center also features the Lubbock Fine Arts Gallery, which showcases rotating exhibitions from regional, national, and international artists, making it a cultural touchstone for both music and the visual arts.

So, have we peaked your interest in visiting the Hub City? Have you been before and have recommendations for us? Let us know in the comments!