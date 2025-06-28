Eliad Cohen and Luke Evans Drop the Ultimate Gay Summer Bop

If your summer was missing something, surprise—it was a thumping remix, shirtless beach glow, and two gay icons casually looking like Greek gods in the sand.

Enter Eliad Cohen and Luke Evans, pictured here soaking up the Miami sun like it’s their birthright. The vibes? Immaculate. The abs? Practically illegal. And the music? Oh, just casually redefining your Pride playlist.

“Checkout my new official remix to Luke Evans – Only One Of You (Eliad Cohen Remix),” Cohen teased online. “The remix you didn’t know your summer needed. Link in the first comment.”

Eliad Cohen, an Israeli entrepreneur, model, and international party organizer, rose to global fame through his work with Papa Party, a high-energy LGBTQ+ dance series. Openly gay and proudly loud about it, he’s become a staple on queer festival stages and circuit posters—often shirtless, always iconic.

Luke Evans, a Welsh actor and singer, is best known for roles in Beauty and the Beast, The Hobbit, and Nine Perfect Strangers. He came out publicly in the early 2010s and has since been one of the few openly gay leading men in Hollywood, gracefully balancing heartthrob status with vocal advocacy for LGBTQ+ visibility.

This team-up isn’t just a remix. It’s a moment—a sweaty, euphoric, serotonin-soaked moment. Picture it: It’s 2 a.m., someone just handed you a tequila soda, and this remix drops. Life is complete.

One’s a global party king, the other a baritone balladeer with movie-star cheekbones. Together, they’ve created a sound that’ll carry you through summer with arms raised and glitter flying.

And if you’re wondering whether this collaboration is a one-time thing or the start of something more—musically or otherwise—don’t worry. Gay Twitter is already asking the same thing.

One thing’s for sure: the remix is out, the beach is calling, and Eliad and Luke just gave us another reason to dance through June and beyond.

Now go hit that link in the first comment. Your hot gay summer just found its soundtrack.