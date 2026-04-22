Fra Fee Goes Shirtless and Deep in ‘Unchosen’—Get Ready to Drool

If your streaming queue needs a reason to get a little hotter, look no further than Fra Fee in Unchosen (Netflix). Yes, the man is shirtless, yes, he has abs that could double as a washboard, and yes, he is openly gay. First things first: more reason to drool, no apologies.

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Fra Fee in Unchosen (Netflix) pic.twitter.com/trjrcKQbJ4 — mercury (@mercury72168952) April 21, 2026

Fra Fee: From Northern Ireland to Netflix Drama

Fee brings a depth to his latest role in this gripping new drama about a fictitious extreme religious cult. In Unchosen, the cult members deliberately remove themselves from modern life—phones, technology, the lot. His upbringing in Northern Ireland, he says, helped him step into this secluded, insular world.

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“Coming from a place where religion has very, very much informed our society, there were those obvious, sort of, comparisons,” Fee told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster. “But this is quite a unique world, it’s so, so insular, it’s so small and it’s separate from modern life, it’s quite an extreme version in Unchosen for sure.”

Growing Up in a “Highly Church-Governed World”

Fee reflected on growing up in a religiously divided Northern Ireland. “Sometimes when I look back I feel a bit saddened by that because it kept my world really small and it wasn’t until I left that I met people that were maybe a little bit different or whatever,” he said, adding, “thankfully times are changing.”

Now based in England but still deeply fond of Northern Ireland, Fee describes Belfast as “just the best city.” Leaving home was a step toward fully being himself. “Your childhood is your childhood and in your formative years you want to see what’s on the other side of the rainbow and that was how I felt about leaving home. I wanted to see what life was like and just be fully myself and authentic in a place that was so, so unfamiliar, like a different world.”

Complex Roles, Compelling Presence

Unchosen sees Fee star alongside Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, and Christopher Eccleston. Fee plays Sam, an escaped prisoner whose arrival upends Rosie’s (Windsor) cloistered life. Is Sam the real threat, or is the cult itself? Fee admits he was “over the moon” to play such a complex character.

“It’s not very often that something comes through that is just so, so brilliantly written and so beautifully nuanced and complex,” he said. “I hadn’t figured him out in the beginning at all. On the surface, he’s our obvious antagonist in this story, the bad guy, but to reduce it to those terms would do him such an injustice because he’s just wonderfully complicated.”

Why You’ll Be Watching

Fra Fee, the man, the abs, the nuance: Unchosen proves he’s as magnetic emotionally as he is visually. Whether you’re watching for the drama, the acting chops, or just… those abs, Netflix has you covered.

Source: BBC