Frankie Grande Turns Titanique Carpet Into His Own Personal Runway

Frankie Grande showed up to the opening night of Titanique at the St. James Theatre on April 12, and let’s just say—he made sure all eyes were on him. Sporting a barely-there bedazzled look that left little to the imagination, the 43-year-old entertainer fully committed to his Titanique character, while also showing off a physique that was equal parts sculpted and sizzling on the carpet. If Frankie wasn’t already on your radar, his entrance definitely made sure he is now.

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@enews Anchors away!💎 Frankie Grande stuns the crowd in a sparkly look (blue diamond and all) at “Titaníque”‘s opening night on Broadway. (🎥: IG/JPASC24) ♬ original sound – E! News – E! News

In this reimagined role of Victor Garber from the off-Broadway production, Frankie kept it sizzling on the red carpet, much to the delight of fans and photographers. But honestly, who could really focus on anyone else with Frankie serving this level of look?

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Titanique: Titanic Meets Céline with a Twist

For those unfamiliar with the show, Titanique is a musical parody of Titanic (yes, that Titanic) that takes the legendary Jack and Rose love story and gives it a twist. It’s told through the eyes of Céline Dion, who remembers the doomed romance in her own dramatic and diva-esque way. It’s packed with jaw-dropping vocal runs, twists that will make your head spin, and a healthy dose of humor—all with some seriously face-melting vocals. (You’ll never hear “My Heart Will Go On” the same way again.)

Frankie Grande and Jim Parsons take the stage at the preview performance of “Titaníque.” 🚢 pic.twitter.com/m1cqb8dKBP — E! News (@enews) March 27, 2026

Frankie’s Red Carpet Moment Steals the Show

Frankie wasn’t the only star to show up in style for the opening night. His co-stars, including Broadway debut star Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, and Deborah Cox, all joined the fun, along with a few notable faces like JC Chasez and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC fame, who are producers on the show. Other celebs spotted included Broadway icons like Ana Gasteyer, Cheyenne Jackson, and Tituss Burgess, plus RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Carson Kressley and Salina EsTitties.

But let’s be real—none of them had the same effect on the crowd as Frankie did. If you weren’t already obsessed with Titanique, his red carpet moment might be the reason you’re about to grab tickets to see this campy, over-the-top show. And with Frankie looking like that, who wouldn’t want a front-row seat?