Fraser Olender Gets Vape Poisoning Heart Attack

In the world of reality TV, drama is often expected, but when Below Deck star Fraser Olender shared his health scare with fans, it was a reminder of just how serious life’s plot twists can be. The 33-year-old steward, known for his role on the Bravo series, recently revealed he suffered a heart attack due to “vape poisoning”—a condition that left him grappling with severe chest pains, difficulty breathing, and a terrifying brush with death.

In an emotional Instagram post, Olender detailed his harrowing experience, which began in November when he was rushed to the hospital. The reality star explained the terrifying symptoms that led to his emergency, stating, “To keep it simple – I had vape poisoning, and I have never experienced fear or pain like it.” His story quickly grabbed attention, not only because of the shocking nature of his health scare but also because of how candidly he shared his ordeal with his followers.

Vape Poisoning: The Hidden Danger

The condition, officially known as E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), is more dangerous than many people realize. Olender’s story highlights the seriousness of vaping-related health issues. EVALI can cause respiratory distress, abdominal pain, fever, chills, and in severe cases, hospitalization. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms often require medical intervention, and in some cases, it can be life-threatening.

Olender went on to explain that the vaping device he had been using caused a coronary artery vasospasm. This sudden narrowing of the arteries reduced the blood flow to his heart, ultimately leading to an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), commonly known as a heart attack. “not because of a blockage” Olender clarified. “because my heart wasn’t getting enough oxygen during the spasm.” The severity of the situation hit home for Olender, as he realized that what he thought was just a harmless habit had nearly taken his life.

From Pain to Panic: A Heart Attack Like No Other

The physical pain Olender endured was indescribable. “The pain I endured for 24 hours was inexplicable. Two rounds of morphine didn’t touch the sides, and I eventually had to be given the strongest pain relief legal to administer in ER,” he said, describing the agonizing wait for relief. Despite the strongest medications, the pain remained intense, which led him to realize how fleeting life truly is. His dramatic post concluded with a stern warning to his fans: “I could have died for the sake of something so ridiculously stupid, so please do yourselves a favor and give it up too—cold turkey.”

While the experience was traumatic, Olender’s sense of humor and self-awareness shone through. He added with a wink, “That was NOT cute, not even for the plot,” making light of his suffering in true reality TV star fashion.

A New Lease on Life: Olender’s Skincare Glow-Up

A surprising outcome of Olender’s vaping cessation? His skin has never looked better. After quitting vaping, Olender noticed significant improvements in his skin’s brightness and clarity. “There MUST be a correlation,” he quipped, calling it the “BEST skincare hack out there.” It seems that not only did he dodge a health bullet, but he also walked away with a radiant glow—perhaps a little gift from the universe.

Support from the Below Deck Crew

Olender’s health scare was met with an outpouring of love and support from his Below Deck co-stars. Captain Sandy Yawn expressed her shock, saying, “No way! You have been blessed,” and fellow star Hayley De Sola Pinto commented, “Proud of you for sharing this, and more than anything I’m so happy that you are OK. Love you so much.” This support shows just how tight-knit the Below Deck family is, and how much they care for each other beyond the cameras.

Love, Life, and Lessons Learned

Though Olender’s health scare was certainly sobering, it also served as a life lesson. He encouraged his followers to rethink their own vaping habits and take their health more seriously. “We do not know enough about these horrific things,” he cautioned, making it clear that what seemed like a harmless habit could have life-altering consequences.

Olender also took the opportunity to reflect on his personal life. His relationship with comedian Matt Rogers continues to thrive, and it’s clear that Olender is embracing a new outlook on life—one that prioritizes health, clarity, and a little less drama.

A true “steamy” turn of events, but let’s just hope the next plot twist involves a little less pain and a lot more glow-up.