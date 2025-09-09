Gaydar Fail: Miriam Margolyes Confronts Leonardo DiCaprio

It’s not every day you hear about an 84-year-old national treasure and a 50-year-old heartthrob bonding over shopping trips, personal revelations, and a bit of gaydar misfire, but leave it to the legendary Miriam Margolyes to provide that delightful slice of celebrity life we never knew we needed.

Margolyes, the iconic Harry Potter star, recently opened up about her fleeting but memorable friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio, which began while they were both filming Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet in Mexico City in 1997. A trip to the market turned into an unexpected moment where Margolyes, ever the straight-talker, questioned DiCaprio’s sexuality, leading to a denial that the actor, quite amusingly, seemed almost forced into.

“I said, ‘I’m going to the markets,’ and he said, ‘Can I come with?’ And I said, ‘With pleasure!’” Margolyes recalled during an interview with Daily Mail columnist Bryony Gordon.

Now, the image of Leo, back in his Titanic days, in a summer dress isn’t one most people would immediately associate with the heartthrob known for stealing hearts in Romeo + Juliet and Catch Me If You Can—but that’s exactly what happened. “He came in a dress—I don’t know why he was wearing a dress, you’d have to ask him. I remember it was like a summer dress—it was hot that day,” she continued.

Naturally, Margolyes, with her no-holds-barred sense of humor, jumped to an assumption: “I thought Leonardo DiCaprio was gay.” Why? Because of course the man in the dress must be sending some sort of coded message, right? “He wore a dress, and I don’t know, you felt he was looking for comment. I think he likes people talking about him,” Margolyes mused, confirming that she was already sure about her diagnosis.

So, what does any self-respecting icon do in such a situation? They ask the question directly, obviously. “I said to him, ‘I think you’re gay.’ He said to me, ‘I am not, I am not.’” Margolyes didn’t let up. “I was insistent, saying: ‘I think you’ll find you are, you’re wrong.’”

In the end, though, it was Margolyes’ gaydar that took the hit, as she sheepishly admitted, “Anyway, he’s not gay. My gaydar was at fault there.” Well, it’s a reminder to us all that even the best of us occasionally miss the mark.

Despite the unexpected questioning, Margolyes described DiCaprio as “a sweetheart” and a “lovely bloke,” though, in true Margolyes fashion, she added that she hadn’t heard from him since that memorable trip. It’s safe to assume, though, that her questioning was all in good fun—part of the charm that’s made Margolyes a beloved figure across the globe.

The Romance That Keeps on Giving

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s romantic life has, much like his cinematic career, never been short of public fascination. The actor’s reputation for dating younger women has become something of a pop culture punchline—his relationships with 20-something models, including his current partner, Vittoria Ceretti, have kept tabloids buzzing for years.

While Ceretti, who is 27, has been with DiCaprio for over a year now, the actor’s past relationships with names like Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone (who he split with last year), and others in the modeling world have solidified his place as a perennial subject of public fascination. Yet, no matter how many women come and go, DiCaprio remains a beloved figure—not just for his leading man roles, but for the mystery that surrounds his personal life.

The Final Word

Whether he’s being grilled by an 84-year-old national treasure or navigating the labyrinth of public scrutiny about his relationships, Leonardo DiCaprio continues to be the subject of conversation, speculation, and a certain amount of affectionate humor. Miriam Margolyes’ tale of gaydar fail only adds to the mythology of the man, blurring the lines between fact and fanciful gossip in a way that only Hollywood can.

But maybe, just maybe, the real takeaway here isn’t just that DiCaprio is, and always has been, as mysterious and intriguing as the characters he plays. It’s that sometimes, when you’re a global celebrity, you just have to take a deep breath and smile when someone assumes you’re gay… or wearing a dress just to get people talking.

As for the rest of us, perhaps we could all take a lesson from Miriam Margolyes’ infectious honesty and sense of humor: sometimes, it’s better to ask questions and laugh it off rather than make assumptions.

