Mr. Teddy Bear has come to life in the form of hunky gay bear who broke through social media because of his impressive hairy look that’s all kinds of hot and sexy. Let’s get to know him!

Mr. Teddy Bear Indeed!

He describes himself as the “hairiest dude in porn“ and says he never shaves and never trims–anything! Plus, he’s proud to be “the hairiest man on OnlyFans.“

It looks like there are many fans who love Mr. Teddy Bear’s well-groomed hairy look because he has over 265K followers on OnlyFans, more than 221K followers on his Instagram, and more than 560K followers on his NSFW X!

Mr. Teddy Bear doesn’t just flaunt his fabulous fuzz; he dishes out playful tips and tricks to his followers, spilling the tea on how to tame the wild while keeping his signature look utterly irresistible! He is totally for body hair positivity, and we are here for it!

The California-based entertainer is an ambassador for Gun Oil, and according to his profile, when he’s not busy filming content for his OnlyFans, he films as a judge for GoGo For The Gold (on OutTV).

Being a body hair positive role model wasn’t always easy; even Volkar went through the motions of doubts and insecurities when he was younger. Telling Las Estrellas TV that he used to feel embarrassed because of his body hair, even trying laser hair removal and body shaving:

“Thankfully, that never worked. I remember shaving, and within three hours, it would already start growing back.”

He has become a symbol of inspiration for many who may have the same or similar insecurities but one thing is for sure, his story has resonated with many of his avid followers by spreading messages of self acceptance and body positivity.

Mr. Teddy Bear’s unique look truly sets him apart from many social media influencers, and with his outlook in life and his useful tips, it’s no surprise that he has made his look totally his own!

Let’s go check out his best looks to date, and be sure to check out his NSFW content when you’re at home.