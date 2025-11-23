‘Grande Fratello’ Season 19 Brings the Goods with Omer Elomari

Let me put on my announcer voice while I say, “This season on Big Brother… Everyone is going to be checking out Omer Elomari.”

Listen, I haven’t watched a full season of Big Brother in about a decade. I attempted to watch the last season here in America, but I didn’t make it through the first few episodes. Imagine my surprise when some impressive news from the Italian version, Grande Fratello, made it across my desk. It seems one of the contestants is going viral on social media for a, ahem, rather large reason.

Advertisement

Related Post: Big Brother Season 27 Brings the Beef (As Always) – Instinct Magazine

The man in question is none other than Omer Elomari. Luckily, the competitive reality TV series always posts short biographies about its contestants, so I’m able to provide a few facts about the viral superstar. He’s 26-years-old, lives in Italy now but originally hails from Turkey, he speaks four languages and works as a business consultant and model. He’s got brains, beauty and he’s cultured! Grande Fratello is lucky to have him!

The 19th season of Big Brother: Italy, or Grande Fratello, started September 29, 2025. It’s already on week eight of the competition and unfortunately Omer Elomari has already been nominated for eviction three times. If you’ve ever watched the show, you know this doesn’t bode well for his future in the game. While he was once making headlines for his showmance with Rasha Younes, now the handsome stud is going viral for his physique.

Advertisement

A photo taken from the live feeds is doing numbers online, and it shows that Omer Elomari has absolutely nothing to be bashful about. Imagine standing in the den and he just walks in like this. Biceps out, abs flexed, hair disheveled, Clark Kent glasses, light pink underwear and full bulge on display. Imagine having to be stuck in a house for months with that and not being able to do anything with it.

Honestly, his eyes are the most flattering thing about him, in my opinion. Omer Elomari always looks like he’s angry or in deep thought, or you never truly know what’s going on in his head. It’s enough to make me watch Big Brother: Italy, except for the fact that I don’t speak Italian. I guess that’s what subtitles are for. And, hey, you never know, he may end up on MTV’s The Challenge one day. They love recycling competitors from other reality shows!

Advertisement

18 contestants entered the Grande Fratello house, and so far, only 12 remain. Here’s hoping this hunk can get off the block and/or avoid eviction so we can get more breakout moments like the one pictured above. And if he can somehow survive the whole competition and walk away with the cash prize, well that would be even better. Because then Omer Elomari would have brains, beauty, culture and money.

Are you rooting for Omer Elomari in Grande Fratello?

Comment and let me know if his viral underwear photo does anything for you!