Ian Paget Knows He’s “Daddy AF” — And He’s Not Being Subtle About It

TikTok has many things: drama, dances, delusions — and then there’s Ian Paget, who just gave us a public service in the form of a waistband tease. In a video that could cause widespread phone overheating, Ian — shirtless, smirking, and fully knowing what he’s doing — gives the gays a gift wrapped in filtered lighting and thirst-trap energy.

Set to the now-iconic audio “Daddy AF,” he doesn’t say a word, but he doesn’t need to. His abs are doing all the speaking. His obliques filed the paperwork. His waistband? Whispering pure filth to the For You Page.

Let’s be honest: this wasn’t just a TikTok. It was a ritual. A cultural reset. A brief but effective reminder that Ian Paget is not only hot, but knows he’s hot — and, crucially, that he’s happy to let us look.

And we are looking.

But for those who are new here, allow us to catch you up. Ian Paget is a British-American actor, dancer, and viral content creator who first made his mark on Broadway (Mamma Mia!, Soul Doctor), in film (Step Up Revolution), and on your TV screen (Mozart in the Jungle, Lip Sync Battle, Saturday Night Live). He’s since amassed over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, where he balances playfully unhinged thirst content with mental health advocacy and refreshingly candid self-reflection.

Also: yes, Ian is proudly and openly gay, a fact that has never been performative but always personal. He rose to TikTok fame in part alongside his then-boyfriend Chris Olsen. Though they publicly split in early 2022, Ian has continued to live out loud, combining charm, vulnerability, and unapologetic thirst traps with the poise of someone who once danced his way through Broadway eight shows a week.

So when he casually tugged at his shorts — revealing just enough waistband to make the collective gay internet clutch its pearls and open a second tab — it didn’t feel cheap. It felt cinematic. Intentional. Historic.

But that’s the thing about Ian. Yes, he’s serving Daddy AF on TikTok, but he’s also a multidimensional icon. He’s spoken openly about online harassment, mental health struggles, and the pressure of maintaining a public image. He’s turned brand deals (hi, Dollar Shave Club) and merch into a tidy net worth in the $1.2 to $1.6 million range, all while staying endearingly himself — flirty, grounded, and deeply aware of the cultural power of a waistband reveal.

He knows exactly what he’s doing. And we’re more than happy to keep watching.

Ian Paget isn’t just another pretty face on the feed. He’s a Broadway-trained, openly gay, tri-lingual, emotionally intelligent thirst trap artisan. A man of the moment, the movement, and the mesh tank top. We are blessed. We are sweating. And we have zero notes.