Abs for Days: These 3-Named Shirtless Stars Are the Ultimate Eye Candy

Abs that could melt the internet have taken over social media lately, with thirst posts, fan edits, and a sea of “heart eyes” emojis everywhere you look. Why? Because three men—Taylor Zakhar Perez, Regé-Jean Page, and Jeremy Allen White—are reminding the world just how ridiculously hot they are, and somehow, they’re only getting hotter. Recently, each of them has stripped down, giving us the chance to swoon, ogle, and, let’s be real, scream.

Let’s dive into this buffet of eye candy that has the gay community—and honestly, anyone with a pulse—losing it on social media.

Taylor Zakhar Perez: Miami Heatwave and Summer Shenanigans

First up, we have the King of Summer, Taylor Zakhar Perez, who is currently giving us a master class in how to vacation. The ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ star’s shirtless vacation pics from Miami have recently gone viral, leaving fans weak at the knees. And let’s be clear: it’s not just the sun-kissed skin, the perfectly sculpted abs, or the way his swim trunks hug him just right. It’s that undeniable charisma. You know, the kind that makes you think, “I’d let him steal my heart—and my sunscreen.”

In the shots circulating online, we get to see Perez enjoying his beachside moments, looking effortlessly cool in his black swim trunks and open shirt. There’s something about the way he lounges and moves—especially when he’s pulling that “I woke up like this” look—that makes every photo a masterpiece. And can we talk about the muscles? His chiseled abs and defined body aren’t just a product of genetics; they’re the result of that careful balance between hard work and natural swagger.

Perez has quickly become the internet’s summer crush, and it’s easy to see why. Every photo of him lounging by the pool or strolling down the beach feels like the perfect combination of effortless charm and irresistible sex appeal. If his Miami vacation was a mood, it would be called “Sunscreen and Seduction.”

Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton’s Duke Turns Up the Heat

Next, we’ve got Regé-Jean Page, the man who somehow manages to make every shirtless scene feel like an event. Whether he’s playing the brooding Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton or leading the charge in upcoming romantic comedies, Page knows how to turn up the heat—literally. In the trailer for You, Me & Tuscany, his toned six-pack is as much a character in the film as he is. No, seriously. The moment he flashes those abs, the plot of the movie can basically be summed up in one sentence: “Will Regé-Jean Page make us fall in love with him even harder? The answer is yes.”

In the stunning vineyard shots from You, Me & Tuscany, Page is effortlessly sexy, glistening with water droplets on his chest while flashing that famous smile. Whether he’s wearing a button-down shirt or letting us appreciate those impressive abs, we can’t take our eyes off him. His beauty isn’t just skin deep; it’s the charming energy he exudes with each frame that turns him into a true heartthrob. His charisma is just magnetic!

It’s safe to say that Bridgerton fans are still living in a world where the Duke’s abs haunt their dreams—and now those abs are making a return in a rom-com with none other than a vineyard as the backdrop. I don’t know about you, but I would happily get lost in Tuscany with those muscles as my compass.

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear Necessities of Vanity Fair

Finally, Jeremy Allen White has once again taken the phrase “effortless sex appeal” to new heights. Known for his role as Carmy in The Bear (which, let’s be real, only made us love him more), White decided to take a brief detour from sizzling in the kitchen to sizzling in front of the camera. In a recent photoshoot for Vanity Fair, White stripped down, and—no surprise here—shook the internet to its core.

In the series of photos from this shoot, White channels a laid-back, yet intensely attractive vibe, with a cool gold chain, tousled hair, and that “I just woke up in paradise” energy. His well-toned chest and lean, muscular physique set hearts racing, while his relaxed posture gives us a glimpse into his effortless sex appeal. He’s got that “I’m comfortable in my own skin” vibe, which makes his photos even more intoxicating.

After a viral Calvin Klein campaign last year that had us all questioning our life choices, White continues to set the bar impossibly high. His latest photoshoot had us on the edge of our seats, not just because of his stunning physique, but also because of his quiet intensity. There’s just something about him that says, “I might be the hottest guy in the room, but I’m also probably the most interesting.”

And while we’re talking about it, can we just take a moment to appreciate the Dad Bod 2.0 energy Jeremy’s rocking?

Conclusion: The Three Men Who Should Be On Everyone’s Vision Board

In conclusion, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Regé-Jean Page, and Jeremy Allen White are doing more than just making hearts race and breaking the internet—they’re redefining what it means to be a leading man in Hollywood. They don’t just take off their shirts; they take off our breath and leave us wondering why we ever thought we were content with anything less. These men have perfected the art of leaving us weak in the knees, and frankly, we’re here for it.

So, to the three of them: keep the shirtless pics coming. Honestly, we don’t know how much more we can handle—but we’ll die trying.