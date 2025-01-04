Jake Shears Just Went Instagram Official with Jon Reynolds

Scissor Sisters’ vocalist, Jake Shears, appears to have had a beautiful 2024, revealing his partner on Instagram–dancer, choreographer, and actor Jon Reynolds. Shears captioned his Instagram carousel with:

“My favorite thing that happened in 2024 ❤️🐊🦍”

On January 1, 2024, the now UK-based vocalist posted a series of photos that gave his followers a glimpse into his and Jon’s special moments together. In one of the photos, the two are seen sharing a smooch, while in another the two looked perfectly in love with their arms behind each other’s while the new couple looked out onto the horizon.

Jake Shears has been based in the UK for the most of 2024, and in September of 2024, Shears dropped by the Watch All Out podcast to candidly talk about what he disliked about the UK the most:

“I don’t feel like men check each other out here [UK]. There’s not a lot of like…just sort of public flirting with guys here [UK] at all.”

Cupid may have finally reached Shears in the UK because even though the podcast was just posted in September, Shears and Reynolds look absolutely in love in their photos.

Jake relocated to the UK when he was cast as the Emcee in the West End revival of the hit musical Cabaret, marking his debut on London’s iconic theater scene. His final performance in the role was in May 2024. Since then, Jake has appeared in various performances, including BBC’s Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve Disco, and has also ventured into hosting a podcast (Queer The Music: Jake Shears On The Songs That Changed Lives) and a radio music show with Hattie Collins (Proud Radio).

Who is Jake Shears’ new beau? Meet Jon Reynolds—a talented artist and choreographer with an impressive background. Trained at the Italia Conti Academy and Laine Theatre Arts, Jon is currently the resident choreographer for Dolly Parton Presents: 9 to 5: The Musical.

His choreography credits include This Morning, Christmas Pantomimes, and Pride events. As a performer, Jon has appeared in numerous iconic productions, such as Miss Saigon (25th Anniversary Recording), Grease (Piccadilly Theatre), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Fame (Shaftesbury Theatre), West Side Story (Kilworth House Open Air), Chicago (Curve, Leicester), Jesus Christ Superstar (International Tour), Aladdin (The O2), Legally Blonde (UK Tour), Sinatra (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (Singapore), and Me & My Girl (UK Tour).

A true triple-threat, Jon’s career showcases his versatility and dedication to the performing arts. No wonder Jake looks completely in love with Jon, and vice versa!

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Jake is set to reunite with his Grammy-nominated Scissor Sisters bandmates, Del Marquis and Babydaddy, for a special tour performing all the songs from their debut #1 album. The tour will feature ten shows across the UK, kicking off on May 16, 2025. You can get your tickets HERE.

16th May 2025 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

17th May 2025 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

19th May 2025 – International Centre, Bournemouth

20th May 2025 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

21st May 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester

23rd May 2025 – The O2, London

24th May 2025 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

25th May 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27th May 2025 – SSE Arena, Belfast

28th May 2025 – 3Arena, Dublin