Jakub and Dawid Win 9-Year Gay Marriage Battle

Jakub and Dawid Kwieciński-Mycek, one of Poland’s best-known gay couples, can finally celebrate a major breakthrough after nine years of fighting to have their marriage recognized in their home country. Following a landmark ruling by Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court in June 2026, their Portuguese marriage certificate can finally be transcribed into the Polish civil registry. The couple also renewed their wedding vows to mark the long-awaited milestone.

Nine Years Later, Their Love Story Gets Its Recognition

Jakub and Dawid married in Portugal in 2017, but their wedding certificate did not receive the recognition they sought in Poland. Their application was rejected, setting off years of challenges through the country’s administrative system and courts.

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The breakthrough finally came in June 2026, when Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court ruled that authorities must transcribe their foreign marriage certificate into the Polish civil registry.

For the couple, the victory carries a particularly poignant meaning. Their marriage began when they were younger, but it has taken nearly a decade for their own country to acknowledge it.

“We got married as two boys, but our marriage is only becoming recognised in Poland now that we are men,” Jakub and Dawid said emotionally.

Their words capture the weight of nine years spent waiting for official recognition. While their commitment to each other never depended on a government document, having their marriage acknowledged at home is a milestone worth celebrating.

From Viral Music Video to a Fight for Equality

Long before their marriage battle attracted widespread attention, Jakub and Dawid became internationally known through a homemade music video set to a Roxette song. The video went viral nearly a decade ago and even caught the attention of Roxette’s Per Gessle.

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Since then, the couple have remained familiar faces to the Polish public, with their relationship, wedding and campaign for marriage recognition drawing continued interest.

Their story has grown beyond a viral moment or a romantic milestone. Over the years, they have used their public platform to advocate for equality, acceptance and LGBTQ+ rights in Poland.

Their latest victory is therefore both personal and symbolic. For the couple, it means their marriage can finally be entered into the civil registry of the country they call home. For other LGBTQ+ people, their experience highlights the difference between celebrating a relationship privately and having that relationship recognized by the state.

A Vow Renewal Worth Waiting Nine Years For

Renewing their vows gave Jakub and Dawid a chance to celebrate a moment that had taken years of persistence to reach. They had already chosen each other in 2017; now, they could mark the long-awaited breakthrough in their marriage recognition fight.

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The news has also attracted enormous interest online, reportedly generating more than one million views on the couple’s social media account. For Jakub and Dawid, the overwhelming response shows just how many people have been following their long fight for marriage recognition.

After years of refusals, legal challenges and uncertainty, the couple finally have a reason to celebrate without another court battle being the focus of their story.

Their journey is a reminder that love does not become real when a government recognizes it. But when recognition has been withheld for years, finally receiving it can mean everything.

Congratulations to Jakub and Dawid. May their next chapter involve considerably less paperwork and many more anniversaries worth celebrating.