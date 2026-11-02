Jason Kelce Takes on Sumo With Muscles and Very Little Clothing

Jason Kelce has traded his football uniform for something a little more revealing, and we’re certainly not complaining. The former Philadelphia Eagles star recently stepped into the world of sumo wrestling, swapping his shoulder pads, jersey, and football tights for a traditional sumo outfit called a mawashi. And yes, it’s pretty much as cheeky as you’re imagining.

In a newly posted video titled Is Sumo Just Offensive Line Without Pads?, Kelce puts his athletic background to the test, exploring whether the ancient Japanese sport has more in common with American football than we might think. Spoiler alert: There’s a lot more to sumo than two big guys pushing each other around.

READ: Jason Kelce’s Teeny Tiny Speedo Stole the Show at This Charity Event

Jason Kelce Gets a Different Kind of Jockstrap

Let’s just say the thumbnail alone was enough to get our attention. But beyond the unexpected wardrobe change, Kelce actually takes the challenge seriously, getting a firsthand look at what it takes to compete in sumo wrestling.

From learning the techniques to testing his strength, the former NFL linebacker gets involved in the physical demands of the sport. One particularly impressive moment involved pushing a massive tire, which apparently left quite an impression on viewers.

And while we could make plenty of jokes about Kelce trading one kind of athletic support for another, his approach to the experience deserves just as much attention as his new outfit.

The Sportsmanship Is Just as Impressive as the Muscles

The comment section was quick to show its appreciation, with fans praising everything from his willingness to wear the mawashi properly to his respect for the athletes and their profession.

“Good on him for having the balls to wear the mawashi properly,” one viewer commented.

Another praised his performance, writing, “that tire push was one of the most impressive things i’ve seen in a minute.”

Jason Kelce (former center for the Eagles) put out an awesome video of him trying sumo. He even went all out with the mawashi! https://t.co/cXzA1nHBzu — Miguel Class (@MigClass) October 28, 2026

Others pointed out that Kelce’s humility made the experience even better, particularly because he approached another sport with genuine curiosity rather than treating it like a novelty.

“Came for the Sumo, stayed for the sportsmanship,” one fan summed it up.

Play

Jason Kelce Is More Than Just a Football Guy

Of course, Kelce has never exactly been shy about showing his entertaining side outside the NFL. Between his podcast appearances and YouTube content, he’s become quite the personality beyond the football field.

And that’s part of what makes these videos so enjoyable. He’s willing to try something unfamiliar, laugh at himself, and give other athletes the respect they deserve.

So, did we click because of the cheeky thumbnail and the unexpected mawashi moment? Absolutely. But did we stay for the strength, the sportsmanship, and an unexpectedly fascinating introduction to sumo wrestling? Also absolutely. Jason, you’ve got our attention. Again.