Jonathan Bailey: The Gay Heartthrob Shaping Modern Manhood

If you spot a flash of style speeding past you on a Lime Bike in London, it’s probably Jonathan Bailey. With his headphones in and a focused stride, he might look like he’s all business — heading to a rehearsal or another press event. But the truth is, his mind is often two hours south, drawn to the calming embrace of Brighton’s coast and the grounding presence of his family.

“I find that the silence after a brilliant cacophony is the most profound,” says Bailey, 37, reflecting on his decision to leave London for Brighton during the pandemic. “Everything’s a little more extreme these days. So for every extraordinary moment, the flip side is this stillness and calm.”

From Bridgerton to Wicked: A Career That Soars

That balance has been hard to come by for Bailey, whose last 14 months have been nothing short of extraordinary. In that time, the actor — best known for his role as the charming Prince Fiyero in Wicked — has taken over the stage, the small screen, and Hollywood, all while maintaining the down-to-earth appeal that first drew audiences to him during his early theater days. Sure, he’s been front-row at Burberry during London Fashion Week, but he’s just as likely to strike up a conversation with the barista at his favorite local coffee stand.

Bailey’s path to fame wasn’t instantaneous. He worked his craft on stage from a young age, before transitioning to television and film. His role in Crashing (2016), created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, marked a turning point in his career, but it was Netflix’s Bridgerton (2020) that truly catapulted him to international fame. By the time the show hit, Bailey had already earned a wealth of experience, making him the ideal actor to embody the role of Anthony Bridgerton, the brooding eldest son in a family of drama, passion, and scandal.

Charm, Wit, and a Little Bit of Chaos

But Bailey’s appeal goes beyond his good looks and impeccable fashion sense (which he describes as “relaxed, elegant slouch”). He’s become an Internet darling, largely because of his ability to embrace masculinity without the toxicity so often associated with it. He embodies a rare charm — one that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still radiates a quiet strength and confidence. That’s why, when he was asked at the 2024 Met Gala how it felt to be the “Internet’s boyfriend,” his response was pure Bailey: “Am I?”

Whether he’s blending into a press tour or turning viral moments into fundraising opportunities, Bailey has an innate knack for mixing the chaotic with the charitable. One notable example? His involvement in the Wicked press tour, where he shared screen time with co-stars like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Bailey wasn’t just part of the frenzy; he leaned into it, even joining an impromptu Wicked sing-along at a cinema — because why not, right? “There’s nothing more iconic than a press tour about the press tour,” he jokes.

Back to the Stage: A Return to His Roots

Bailey has a remarkable ability to transition between worlds — from the chaotic excitement of Wicked to the more cerebral demands of the stage. In 2025, he returned to his theatrical roots, taking on the role of Richard II in Nicholas Hytner’s production. Bailey is one of those actors who relishes the intensity and discipline of live performance. “The theater feels academic. Intentionally physical,” he says. “It’s so laid bare, the work that you put in.” This commitment to the craft doesn’t just sharpen his stage presence; it gives him a unique edge in film, too. “We did 103 shows for Richard II. Didn’t miss a show,” he says. “That dexterity? It sticks with you when you get back on set.”

A Champion for the LGBTQ+ Community

But it’s not just the demands of acting that shape Bailey’s life. The actor’s deep empathy and awareness of the world around him are part of what makes him so relatable, especially to his LGBTQ+ fans. Bailey became acutely aware of the community’s challenges while working on Fellow Travelers (2023), a series set during the 1950s McCarthy era, which explores the AIDS epidemic and the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community. It was a pivotal experience for him, motivating him to take action. “Raising cash, erasing shame,” Bailey says of the Shameless Fund, a charity he founded to support elderly LGBTQ+ individuals who still face the residual homophobia of their past.

“Some of them are single, and they’re going into care homes where homophobia is still rampant. They’re forced back in the closet,” he adds, his voice breaking with emotion. Bailey’s commitment to visibility and compassion is reflected in the fund’s mission. The actor has made it clear that he’s committed to partnering only with brands willing to support causes like this. “Any act of kindness right now is a powerful thing,” he notes.

Using Fame for Good: From Glasses to T-shirts

As the world continues to grapple with devastating political shifts and humanitarian crises, Bailey is finding ways to channel his influence for good. One particularly memorable moment was when his “slutty little glasses” became an internet sensation during the Jurassic World press tour. Bailey seized the moment, collaborating with eyewear brand Cubitts to create his own version of the now-iconic glasses. Fifty percent of the proceeds went to the Shameless Fund. He’s also teamed up with Loewe, designing “Drink Your Milk” T-shirts that referenced a coded line from Fellow Travelers. All proceeds from these items went to the fund as well, with even his co-stars — Matt Bomer, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande — rocking the shirts and spreading the message.

Finding the Balance: The Man Behind the Fame

Yet, even with all the fame and philanthropic work, Bailey has stayed grounded. When we meet for lunch, he talks about spending his summer with his best friends, making memories — including a trip to Italy for a wedding. “I actually hate it when people constantly refer to people as their ‘best friends,’” he laughs, rolling his eyes at himself. “It’s so annoying.” Still, his warmth and genuine affection for those close to him are undeniable. At one point, he gestures to a couple walking hand-in-hand outside the window. “So sweet!” he remarks, a smile creeping across his face.

This is the essence of Jonathan Bailey: a man who has earned his place in the spotlight but who never forgets where he comes from — or who he’s fighting for.

The Bridgerton Brotherhood: More Than Just TV Siblings

As he continues to take on roles that challenge societal norms — from his portrayal of the privileged, rebellious Fiyero in Wicked to his poignant turn in Fellow Travelers — Bailey’s journey is far from over. He’s not just a talented actor; he’s someone who uses his platform to give back to the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness for those in need.

Whether it’s through his performances, his charity work, or simply his infectious charm, Jonathan Bailey is a force to be reckoned with — and, for many, the definition of a modern-day hero.

