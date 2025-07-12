Jonathan Bailey Is Available—But Only If You’re His Type

If you’ve ever watched Bridgerton, fantasized about being serenaded in a meadow, and then remembered Jonathan Bailey is gay, welcome to the club. The Tony Award-winning heartthrob, who’s graduated from steamy period dramas to velociraptor diplomacy (Jurassic World: Rebirth) and Emerald City magic (Wicked), has once again reminded the world that his heart beats for the boys.

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey Joins the Dino Symphony — with a Clarinet Solo, Obvi!

Advertisement

On the latest episode of the cult-favorite web series Chicken Shop Date, hosted by everyone’s favorite deadpan flirt Amelia Dimoldenberg, Bailey got real—and just the right amount of awkward—about love, labels, and why he’s not exactly dating the host (despite the chicken nuggets and chemistry).

The interview started with Amelia laying the groundwork: “This has been a long time coming,” she teased.

Bailey agreed. “A long time coming,” he echoed, with that signature grin that has launched a thousand thirst tweets.

Advertisement

And then came the real moment: Amelia, in classic flirty fashion, asked Jonathan if he was “available,” clearly fishing for more than his calendar.

“I’m available,” Jonathan replied. “It’s just… I think there’s like, a genetic predisposition.”

Boom. A-line dropped, every gay man’s group chat exploded, and somewhere, an angel in Doc Martens got their wings.

Advertisement

Yes, ladies and gents and theys—Jonathan Bailey is available. But not for you, Amelia. Or any other woman, for that matter.

The clip has already taken over queer corners of the internet. It’s not just the candor that’s making hearts flutter—it’s the grace with which Bailey continues to navigate public life as an openly gay actor in an industry still catching up to its own rainbow revolution.

Advertisement

If this sounds like déjà vu, it’s because Jonathan gave us a peek into his love life last December, when he told the Evening Standard: “It’s not secret, but it’s private.” He added, “Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

RELATED: How Jonathan Bailey with His Glasses Nearly Made Out with Jimmy Fallon

That “lovely man” he referenced in 2023? Still unnamed, still wrapped in discretion, and still entirely his business.

Advertisement

Bailey has only been publicly linked to one person over the years, but his strategy has been crystal clear: visibility without voyeurism. He’s shown up for queer representation both onscreen and off, without turning his relationships into clickbait. That’s a rare combo in Hollywood—a place where “exclusives” about brunch dates and hand-holding can go viral before dessert is served.

So where does that leave us?

With a gay icon who manages to be charming, vulnerable, and impossibly private. A man who flirts back with grace, lets us in just enough to feel seen, and still draws the line like a seasoned pro.

Advertisement

To summarize: Jonathan Bailey is single. But not straight. Available? Sure. Just not for Amelia—or the women reading this with shattered dreams and soggy fries.

And for the rest of us? We’ll take the representation, the eye contact, and the slow-burn on screen romances. But the man himself? He belongs to himself—and maybe that one lovely guy who knows just how lucky he is.

Advertisement

Gays, you may proceed to faint.

Source: JustJared