Jude Bellingham Is Slipping Into His Calvin Klein’s

Jude Bellingham has already made a name for himself on the football pitch, but his latest appearance might have us watching for an entirely different reason. The Real Madrid superstar is teasing a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign, and the brand is clearly having fun keeping us guessing.

In posts shared on social media, Calvin Klein offered tantalizing glimpses of a man wearing nothing but its signature white underwear. The camera slowly travels upward, giving viewers a peek at an athletic physique before stopping just short of revealing the model’s identity.

Excuse us? Is this an underwear campaign or a test of our patience?

The teaser sent fans into detective mode, and the mystery didn’t last long. The man in question is Bellingham, the England international whose latest fashion moment has given football fans and underwear enthusiasts something to celebrate.

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From the Pitch to Our Pinterest Boards

At just 23, Bellingham has already built an impressive football career. He began making headlines at Birmingham City, where he became the club’s youngest first-team player at 16, before moving to Borussia Dortmund in Germany. In 2023, he joined Real Madrid, helping the Spanish giants win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in his debut season.

And 2026 has been another huge year for the midfielder. Bellingham scored seven goals at the FIFA World Cup, setting a new record for the most goals scored by an England men’s player at a major tournament. He was also named England men’s player of the year for the second consecutive season.

Clearly, the man knows how to deliver when the pressure is on. Now, he’s bringing that energy to the underwear aisle.

Is It Getting Hot in Here?

Bellingham has already stepped into fashion campaigns, including a 2024 underwear collaboration with SKIMS. His latest Calvin Klein teaser suggests he’s continuing to build a profile beyond football, where his athletic build and growing star power make him a natural fit for the brand.

JUDE BELLINGHAM X CALVIN KLEIN 🤍🔥 https://t.co/uqtOVJa3Rp — Emi (@jbxlk_) October 27, 2026

Calvin Klein has yet to reveal every detail of the campaign, but the teaser has already done its job: getting people talking.

And if this is only the preview, we can hardly wait for the full reveal. Jude, darling, we support your career on the pitch. But if you need us to study the campaign closely for research purposes, we’re more than happy to volunteer.

We’ll leave you with what is most likely the most shared image of this new campaign, the bulge drop.