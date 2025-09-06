Jungkook and Taehyung’s Gym Clip Is the ‘Thirst Trap’ of the Century

If you’ve ever thought that BTS couldn’t possibly raise the bar any higher, Taehyung and Jungkook just proved you wrong — and did it with their muscles. A recent gym video from the two stars has gone absolutely viral, sending fans into a frenzy, and, let’s be real, most of us might need a cold shower.

Advertisement

Posted by their gym trainer, Hanjin Choi, the clip gives us an all-access pass to the jaw-dropping physical transformation the duo has undergone post-military service. From perfectly sculpted biceps to shoulders that could (and should) be featured in a museum, the “Taekook” thirst trap has fans in a whole new headspace.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you stumbled across an ad for the latest superhero movie. Seriously, these guys are serving up muscle gains that make us wonder if they’ve been secretly training with the Avengers. It took no time at all for Twitter, Instagram, and the world of K-pop fan communities to erupt in responses — most of them involving thirst, admiration, and some comments that might just be too hot for social media.

Advertisement

RELATED: BTS’s V Left a Lipstick Trail at a Gay Bar — And the Gays Followed It

The “Thirst Trap” Heard Around the World

To put it bluntly: Taehyung and Jungkook’s post-military gym session is now being referred to as the “thirst trap of all times.” It’s the kind of content that demands a double-take — and probably several minutes of jaw-dropping. “Buff Taekook is a whole vibe!” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Those arms are lethal.” So, yeah, people are feeling the muscles, and we’re not just talking about the ones on screen.

RELATED: BTS’s Jungkook Is Shirtless and the Web Has Officially Lost It

Advertisement

One netizen captured the exact energy of the clip, saying, “The way JK and Tae were feeling his bicep & tricep … LMAO,” while another went for a more dramatic flair, calling Jungkook “an Electrolux refrigerator” because of his, uh, broad stature. Meanwhile, Taehyung isn’t slacking either. His newfound bulk has fans marveling at how both of them have morphed into “actual gym bros.” Honestly, does anyone even need a gym membership when these two are on display? Asking for a friend.

BTS: The World Tour and Album That Will Break the Internet (Again)

Advertisement

We know what you’re thinking: “Okay, but when can we see more of this?” Good news, BTS isn’t just teasing us with their hot gym bods. After months of military service and individual projects, all seven members are back together, and not just to flex in the gym. They’re currently working in the studio in Los Angeles on a new album due out in Spring 2026.

This upcoming album will mark BTS’s first full-group project in four years, and it’s set to be a musical event that will shape the scene for years to come. The boys are blending their classic sound with some fresh vibes, so expect new hits that will have us all on repeat.

Advertisement

And it’s not just the new album that’s causing a stir. Jin and J-Hope are keeping the energy alive with their solo projects, including fan concerts and festival performances. The return of BTS is nothing short of a cultural moment, and the buzz is reaching a fever pitch. This isn’t just a group comeback — it’s a movement.

Advertisement

And as for Taehyung and Jungkook? If you need us, we’ll be here, fanning ourselves and waiting for the next gym video.